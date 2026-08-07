ILC Dover Introduces EZJetFlo™ Technology to Transform Powder Dissolution and Mixing in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

FREDERICA, Del., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ILC Dover, an Ingersoll Rand business and world leader in the innovative design and production for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and medical device markets, today announced the capabilities of its EZJetFlo™technology, an advanced in-line powder induction and mixing system designed to help biopharmaceutical manufacturers simplify operations, improve consistency, and accelerate production.

Efficient powder dissolution remains a critical challenge in bioprocessing, where incomplete wetting, powder agglomeration, and long mixing times can impact batch quality, process efficiency, and scalability. EZJetFlo™ addresses these challenges through a Venturi-based design that rapidly entrains powders into a high-velocity liquid stream, enabling immediate wetting, dispersion, and dissolution in a fully closed, single-use process.

Recent testing documented in the whitepaper, Enhancing Biopharmaceutical Production Through Advanced Mixing: Boosting Performance with EZJetFlo™ Technology, demonstrated significant improvements in powder induction and mixing performance at a 900-liter scale.

The system operates in closed-loop recirculation mode, where accelerated liquid flow creates a vacuum of approximately –900 mbar, drawing powders directly into the process stream. This approach eliminates many of the limitations associated with traditional vessel-based mixing methods while providing consistent flow dynamics and streamlined operation.

"Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are under constant pressure to improve productivity while maintaining product quality and process control," said Paulo Bento, Director, Process Equipment & Field Applications. "EZJetFlo™ Technology delivers a scalable, efficient solution that helps customers reduce processing times, improve mixing consistency, and simplify operations in media and buffer preparation applications."

Key performance findings include:

Faster powder induction: Powder feed rates increased by approximately 25% when pump speed increased from 61% to 71%, demonstrating the direct relationship between process flow and Venturi-driven suction performance.









Powder feed rates increased by approximately when pump speed increased from 61% to 71%, demonstrating the direct relationship between process flow and Venturi-driven suction performance. Broad material compatibility: Stable, uninterrupted powder feeding was achieved across multiple materials, including sodium hydroxide (NaOH), glucose, and starch, without clogging or operational disruption.









Stable, uninterrupted powder feeding was achieved across multiple materials, including sodium hydroxide (NaOH), glucose, and starch, without clogging or operational disruption. Rapid dissolution: For highly soluble materials such as NaOH, pH measurements shifted almost instantaneously from approximately pH 6 to pH 12 , indicating fast dissolution and homogeneous distribution throughout the system.









For highly soluble materials such as NaOH, pH measurements shifted almost instantaneously from approximately , indicating fast dissolution and homogeneous distribution throughout the system. Exceptional mixing efficiency: More than 99.5% of solids dissolved within 2–3 minutes, with less than 0.5% retained particles observed on a 60-mesh screen, even when processing more challenging formulations.

Beyond performance improvements, EZJetFlo™ provides operational and sustainability benefits by reducing reliance on traditional tank agitation, lowering energy consumption, and minimizing maintenance requirements. The fully closed, single-use configuration also eliminates cleaning and cleaning validation requirements while significantly reducing cross-contamination risks supporting compliance with current GMP expectations and Annex 1 guidance.

As biopharmaceutical manufacturers continue to pursue greater process efficiency and flexibility, EZJetFlo™ Technology offers a robust and scalable solution for optimizing powder handling, media preparation, and buffer preparation workflows.

For additional information and a detailed technical evaluation, download the whitepaper "Enhancing Biopharmaceutical Production Through Advanced Mixing: Boosting Performance with EZJetFlo™ Technology" by Paulo Bento and Scott Patterson.

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover, an Ingersoll Rand business, is a world leader in innovative design and production for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and aerospace markets. For over 25 years, we've led the industry in single-use powder and liquid handling, solving life sciences' most complex bioprocessing challenges. We uphold our mission to deliver custom containment solutions so you can uphold your mission to deliver life-saving therapies. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com, Media Contact: Stephanie Arthurs, Marketing Manager – BioPharma, stephanie.arthurs@irco.com

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SOURCE ILC Dover