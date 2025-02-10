IgGenix to Present Alpha-gal Syndrome Monoclonal Antibody Discovery at 2025 AAAAI / WAO Joint Congress

Data highlight potential for new diagnostics and therapeutics targeting red meat allergy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IgGenix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative treatments for immune-mediated diseases, today announced the upcoming presentation of new data at the 2025 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) / World Allergy Organization (WAO) Joint Congress, to be held February 28 - March 3, 2025, in San Diego, California. The data showcase the discovery of alpha-gal-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from red meat-allergic individuals, marking an advancement in the understanding of Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS), also known as red meat allergy.

“Alpha-gal Syndrome is a complex condition that disrupts daily life for those affected, and understanding its mechanisms is key to addressing the impact,” said Jessica Grossman, MD, CEO of IgGenix. “This discovery is a meaningful step forward, offering new insights into AGS and broader immune responses that could lead to breakthrough treatments in this and other immune-mediated conditions.”

Little is known about the properties of mAbs underlying AGS in humans due to the technical difficulty of isolating rare single B cells that produce alpha-gal-specific mAbs. Using its proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ platform, IgGenix discovered more than 60 mAbs from several red meat-allergic individuals. These antibodies exhibited a narrow binding affinity range despite diverse variable domain gene usage and antibody affinity maturation, suggesting molecular mechanisms that distinguish AGS from canonical food protein allergen hypersensitivity. Clonal families of similar antibodies exhibited persistence over time, suggesting mechanisms underpinning immunological memory in AGS.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Alpha-gal Specific Monoclonal Antibodies Discovered from Red Meat Allergic Individuals

Poster Number : 843

: 843 Session Title: Novel Genes and Biomarkers of Allergic Disease

Novel Genes and Biomarkers of Allergic Disease Session Type: Poster Session

Poster Session Session Date/Time: Sunday, March 2 , 9:45 am - 10:45 am

About IgGenix

IgGenix is a privately held antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to directly address allergies and atopic diseases. Through our proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ discovery platform, developed from foundational research of co-founders Stephen Quake, Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote of Stanford University, we isolate and re-engineer fully human, high-affinity, allergen-specific antibodies designed to block and prevent the allergic cascade. By targeting common immunodominant allergens and their most important epitopes across the patient population, we intend to treat allergic pediatric and adult patients alike across food and environmental allergies. This novel approach may prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, saving lives and reducing the constant fear that affects millions of people living with severe allergies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iggenix-to-present-alpha-gal-syndrome-monoclonal-antibody-discovery-at-2025-aaaai--wao-joint-congress-302371782.html

SOURCE IgGenix