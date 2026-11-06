IGC Pharma’s Alzheimer’s Agitation Drug Candidate Now Patented in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as Phase 2 Readout Nears

Canada grants patent on IGC-AD1, an investigational oral therapy for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. Agitation is one of the hardest symptoms for families to manage.

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled healthcare technologies, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office granted Canadian Patent No. 3,095,729, "Method and Composition for Treating CNS Disorders".

The patent covers the composition of IGC-AD1, an investigational oral therapy for agitation in Alzheimer's.

With this grant, IGC-AD1 is protected by issued patents from the same patent family in all three North American markets: the United States (U.S. Patent No. 12,465,589), Canada, and Mexico (Mexican Patent No. 409,414). In total, IGC-AD1 is protected by 5 granted patents, with 10 more applications pending worldwide.

"Strong patent protection is central to our strategy for IGC-AD1," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "These patents strengthen our intellectual property portfolio. Our vision is to combine compelling clinical evidence with patent protection that supports long-term commercial value and helps attract major pharmaceutical partners to advance development and, if approved, expand patient access."

IGC-AD1 is being evaluated in CALMA, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. CALMA completed enrollment in September 2026 and is in its final dosing period. Topline results will follow database lock and unblinding.

Agitation affects a large share of people living with Alzheimer's disease and is one of the hardest parts of the disease for families and caregivers to manage. IGC-AD1 is an investigational oral liquid designed to address multiple biological mechanisms implicated in agitation, including neuroinflammation, CB1 receptor signaling, and neurotransmitter regulation.

About IGC Pharma, Inc.

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. Supported by its patent portfolio and commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding completion of dosing and patient follow-up in the Phase 2 CALMA trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia; the timing of database lock, unblinding, topline analysis, and reporting of results; potential further clinical development and regulatory submissions; and the Company's patent protection and partnering plans. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in trial completion, data collection, verification, and analysis; uncertainties regarding the safety and efficacy of IGC-AD1 and whether CALMA will meet its endpoints; the need for additional clinical trials and regulatory review; financing needs; risks that issued patents may be challenged, narrowed, or circumvented; and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or outcome of the CALMA trial, regulatory approval, commercialization, or any pharmaceutical partnership. IGC-AD1 is investigational and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Andres Sanchez / Investor Relations

+1 301-983-0998 / +1 (202) 569-2566

info@igcpharma.com

Media: Kiran Mukunda, kmukunda@igcpharma.com

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

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