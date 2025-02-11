IGC Pharma Expands Into $75 Billion Wellness Market with the Launch of Holiby(TM)

- Product Launch Leverages IGC’s State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Facility To Support Revenue-Generating Brand for Immunity & Energy -

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) (“IGC Pharma” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of Holiby™, a wellness brand offering scientifically formulated products for immune defense and sustained energy. This strategic expansion into the rapidly growing $75 billion wellness industry establishes a new revenue stream while IGC Pharma continues advancing its pharmaceutical pipeline focused on treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and metabolic disorders.

IGC will leverage its existing capacity at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Washington State - originally established for pharmaceutical production - to manufacture and distribute Holiby’s over-the-counter (“OTC”) wellness products and formulations. This duel strategy creates near-term revenue growth and maximizes operational efficiencies while the company advances IGC-AD1 through its Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials and further develops promising metabolic drug candidates.

“The launch of Holiby™ represents an exciting strategic expansion into the multi-billion-dollar wellness industry,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma."This is an opportunity to generate near-term revenue, drive brand growth, and establish IGC in both wellness and biotech innovation while also better leveraging our manufacturing facility.”

Holiby’s first product line includes Immunity Gummies and Energy Gummies, designed to meet growing consumer demand for natural, effective health solutions:

Holiby™ Immunity Gummies : Formulated with Elderberry, Echinacea, and Reishi Mushrooms to support immune resilience and protect against oxidative stress.

Holiby™ Energy Gummies: Featuring Ashwagandha, Ginseng, and Maca Root, scientifically recognized for their ability to enhance stamina, reduce stress, and support cognitive performance.

Holiby™ products will be available for direct-to-consumer online sales and white-label partnerships with wellness brands, further expanding revenue opportunities.

IGC Pharma will drive Holiby’s growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, and social media influencers, targeting health-conscious consumers aged 25 to 55+, with a primary focus on women (60-70%).

For more information and to explore our products, visit www.holiby.us

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. Our portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. Our lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia (“CALMA”) associated with Alzheimer’s (clinicaltrials.gov, IGC Pharma Phase II). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, our AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer’s, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 32 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and related conditions. The Company operates a wellness brand offering scientifically formulated products under the brand Holiby™ and as white labeled formulations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company’s failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company’s products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA’s general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2024, and on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

