IGC Pharma Aligns Fiscal Year with Calendar Year to Enhance U.S. Investor Transparency and Comparability

IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC Pharma," "IGC," or the "Company") (NYSE American:IGC), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a change in the Company's fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31, effective December 31, 2025.

"This is a straightforward but important step in strengthening how we engage with U.S. investors," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Aligning our fiscal year with the calendar year improves clarity, comparability, and accessibility of our financial reporting. As we continue advancing our clinical and AI-driven programs, we want our reporting structure to reflect the standards and expectations of the U.S. public markets."

The change is intended to enhance transparency, improve comparability with U.S.-listed peers, and simplify financial analysis for investors and analysts by aligning IGC Pharma's reporting calendar with the standard calendar year used by most U.S. public companies. The alignment also supports more consistent communication with the U.S. capital markets as the Company advances its clinical programs and long-term growth strategy.

As a result of this change, IGC Pharma will file a transition report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") covering the nine-month period from April 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025. Beginning in 2026, the Company will report financial results on a calendar-year basis.

The Company does not expect the fiscal year change to impact its business operations, strategic priorities, or compliance with U.S. securities laws.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact Information:

Rosalyn Christian / John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire