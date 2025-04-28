IFF Pharma Solutions to Showcase Portfolio at Excipient World 2025

Sustainability Expert Will Share Key Insights on Industry-Leading Solutions for Improving Environmental Impact

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF (NYSE: IFF) Pharma Solutions, a global leader in polymer innovations, will showcase its sustainable solutions at Excipient World 2025. The team will feature sustainable innovations, controlled-release formulations, and nitrosamine risk mitigation solutions at booth 205 from May 13-14, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland, USA.

“At IFF Pharma Solutions, we believe sustainability is not just a responsibility but an opportunity to innovate and inspire,” said Dr. Anne Adden, global strategic marketing director for sustainability and dietary supplements. “We are committed to creating solutions that not only meet the needs of today but also pave the way for a healthier, more sustainable future. Our team of problem-solvers and experts is redefining what it means to lead in sustainable healthcare.”

Building on over 75 years of industry expertise, IFF Pharma Solutions is ready to present its diverse portfolio of offerings. This includes METHOCEL™ — Pioneering Then, Innovating Now; ETHOCEL™ — Proven Time After Time and POLYOX™ — Versatile Across Complex and Unique Applications. Our experts will also showcase the newly introduced Low Nitrite METHOCEL™ hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and Avicel® PH LN, both developed to reduce nitrosamine risks in pharmaceutical formulations.

Dr. Anne Adden will present “Sustainable by Design: The Future of Excipients” on May 13, from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. ET, in the Riverview Ballroom, Stage 2. She will discuss how IFF Pharma Solutions incorporates sustainability at every stage of excipient manufacturing, from sourcing materials to packaging.

Visit here to learn more about IFF Pharma Solutions.

