iECURE to Present Initial Data from Phase 1/2 OTC-HOPE Clinical Trial in Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency at ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

iECURE, Inc., a gene editing company focused on the development of mutation-agnostic in vivo gene insertion therapies for the treatment of liver disorders with significant unmet need, today announced that initial data from the Phase 1/2 OTC-HOPE clinical trial evaluating in vivo gene editing candidate ECUR-506 in neonatal onset ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency will be presented at the 2025 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting taking place March 18-22, 2025 in Los Angeles.





The poster presentation will provide further insights and analysis to data the company reported in January 2025 showing that the first infant dosed in the ongoing OTC-HOPE study experienced a complete clinical response as per study protocol.

Presentation Details:

Title : A First In Human, Single Arm, Open Label Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating ECUR-506 in Neonatal OTC Deficiency: Initial Observations (Poster #P008)

: A First In Human, Single Arm, Open Label Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating ECUR-506 in Neonatal OTC Deficiency: Initial Observations (Poster #P008) Date/Time : Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT

: Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT Location : West Exhibit Hall A

: West Exhibit Hall A Presenter: Julien Baruteau, MD, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, London, U.K.

About the OTC-HOPE Study

The OTC-HOPE study is a Phase 1/2 first-in-human clinical trial of ECUR-506 in baby boys with genetically confirmed neonatal onset OTC deficiency and has been cleared to evaluate ascending dose levels of ECUR-506, if necessary. The study is enrolling newborn males up to seven months of age at screening who are diagnosed with severe neonatal onset OTC deficiency and meet certain other criteria. The primary objective is to assess the safety and tolerability of intravenous administration of a single dose of ECUR-506. It will also assess the pharmacokinetics and efficacy of ECUR-506 administration and the potential effects of ECUR-506 on disease-specific biologic markers, developmental milestones and quality of life. The main study will occur in a series of stages over a 10-month period, including screening, stabilization, dosing eligibility, study drug administration, and six-month follow-up. Upon completion of the OTC-HOPE study, participants transition to the 14.5 year long term follow up study (ECUR-LTFU). For more information, visit https://OTC-HOPE.com.

About iECURE

iECURE is a clinical-stage gene editing company focused on developing therapies that utilize mutation-agnostic in vivo gene insertion for the treatment of liver disorders with significant unmet need. We believe our approach has the potential to restore the function of a dysfunctional gene, regardless of mutation, by knocking-in a functional copy of that gene to offer durable gene expression and long-term, potentially curative, therapeutic benefit. Our management team has extensive experience in executing global orphan drug and gene therapy clinical trials and successfully commercializing multiple products. We intend to leverage our team’s core strength in research and development strategy to identify what we believe to be the most suitable target and modality for our product candidates to address particular liver diseases. For more information, visit https://iecure.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Precision BioSciences & ARCUS®

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (Nasdaq: DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that is designed to differ from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, Precision’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases such as chronic hepatitis B where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

