Idorsia appoints Roland Wandeler as Chief Executive Officer

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Idorsia appoints Roland Wandeler as CEO – effective October 1, 2026 – an experienced biopharmaceutical executive combining scientific expertise with business acumen to translate innovation into performance and lead Idorsia’s next phase of growth



Allschwil, Switzerland – July 1, 2026

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced the appointment of Roland Wandeler, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 1, 2026. The appointment comes at a pivotal stage for Idorsia, as the company continues to execute its strategy to accelerate growth and unlock the full value of its innovative portfolio.

Roland Wandeler will succeed Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, who has been serving as ad-interim CEO since March 2026 and will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jean-Paul Clozel will remain CEO until October 1, 2026, ensuring full continuity in the execution of Idorsia’s strategic priorities.

A leader with broad global experience across pharma and biotech

Roland Wandeler, PhD, is a global biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across the United States, Europe, and international markets. He currently serves as President, Biopharma at Grifols, where he leads a multi-billion-dollar global business. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Amgen, including leading a major US business unit, and served as Chief Operating Officer of MorphoSys. He holds a PhD in technical sciences from ETH Zurich.

Gabriel Baertschi, Chair of Idorsia’s Nominating, Governance & Compensation Committee, commented:

“Following a comprehensive and rigorous global search, we are very pleased to appoint Roland Wandeler as CEO of Idorsia. He brings extensive experience across both Europe and the United States, spanning large pharmaceutical organizations and more entrepreneurial biotech environments. His scientific background, combined with a strong track record in building and leading teams and delivering commercial success, positions him strongly to take the reins. Roland understands both the dynamics of large markets and the realities of local execution, making him ideally suited to lead Idorsia through its next phase of growth.”

Selecting the right leader

The Board placed particular emphasis on identifying a leader with a long-term focus, a strong alignment with the company’s vision, and who can nurture a culture of innovation, ambition, and a pragmatic, hands-on approach.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chairman of the Board and ad-interim CEO, commented:

“Roland and the Board are fully aligned on Idorsia’s vision to create long-term value through innovative medicines that address significant medical needs. Our priority is to focus the organization on the activities that drive growth and maximize the impact of our portfolio. Idorsia has a unique culture rooted in science, combined with ambition and entrepreneurial spirit, and I am confident that Roland will build on this foundation and successfully advance the company.”

A compelling portfolio and strong momentum

Roland Wandeler, PhD, commented:

“I am honored to join Idorsia and to work alongside a team that has built such a remarkable culture of scientific innovation and commitment to patients. What attracted me most is the combination of world-class science, meaningful therapies, and talented people united by a clear purpose: improving the lives of patients.”

“I have been particularly impressed by the global potential of QUVIVIQ, a best-in-class therapy in insomnia, that is already helping patients around the world today, with further opportunities following the recent positive pediatric data. At the same time, innovative treatments such as TRYVIO/JERAYGO, targeting a novel pathway in hypertension; lucerastat for Fabry disease; and a compound with the potential to remyelinate in multiple sclerosis, underscore the strength of Idorsia’s late-stage and emerging pipeline and its ability to redefine standards of care.”

“This combination of outstanding science and a company that has successfully navigated a financial turnaround creates a compelling opportunity. I am excited to work with the team to accelerate growth, and deliver lasting impact for patients, while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Broadening commercial and partnering expertise within the executive leadership team

Benjamin Limal, President Europe & International Markets, will join the Idorsia Executive Committee following strong performance across the region, where the launch and expansion of QUVIVIQ have driven accelerating uptake across key markets.

Dominique Le Terrier, General Manager of France & Benelux, will assume the newly created role of Head of Global Commercial Strategy & New Product Planning and also join the Executive Committee, where he will lead global commercialization strategies for pipeline and launch assets from Phase 2 onwards, supporting future launches and portfolio value creation.

Idorsia has also appointed Begoña Carreño-Gómez as Chief Business Development Officer and member of the Idorsia Executive Committee, effective November 1, 2026. She brings extensive experience in business development and licensing across both large pharmaceutical organizations and entrepreneurial biotech environments. With a strong scientific background and a proven track record in structuring partnerships and complex transactions, she will play a key role in maximizing the value of Idorsia’s portfolio by advancing strategic partnerships across assets at all stages of development, from research and platform technologies to clinical-stage and commercial products.

Notes to the editor

About Roland Wandeler

Roland Wandeler, PhD, is a global biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across the United States, Europe, and international markets. He has a proven track record of driving commercial performance, leading organizational transformation, and delivering sustainable growth in complex and evolving healthcare environments.

He currently serves as President, Biopharma at Grifols, where he leads the company’s core division, representing the majority of group revenues and overseeing a global organization with business in over 100 markets. In this role, he has strengthened financial discipline, accelerated profitable growth, and contributed to shaping enterprise strategy while engaging actively with equity and credit investors.

Prior to joining Grifols, Roland Wandeler held senior leadership roles at Amgen, including Corporate Vice President and General Manager of one of the company’s largest US business units. There, he led a successful commercial turnaround, drove strong revenue and profitability growth, and implemented pricing and market access strategies to expand patient access in the United States. He also led Amgen’s operations in Germany and Iberia as General Manager, where he restored growth and improved organizational performance.

He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of MorphoSys, where he played an important role in transforming the company from a research-focused organization into an integrated, US-oriented biotech with global commercial capabilities.

Earlier in his career, Roland Wandeler was a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group, focusing on healthcare strategy and transformation for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Europe and the United States.

Roland Wandeler holds a PhD in technical sciences (Dr. sc. techn.) from ETH Zurich, where he graduated with distinction and received the ETH Medal for his doctoral work. He also holds a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering (Dipl. Chem.-Ing ETH) from ETH Zurich.

He is a Swiss national with international experience and has lived and worked extensively in different parts of both Europe and the United States. He is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

About Begoña Carreño-Gómez

Begoña Carreño-Gómez, PhD, is a biopharmaceutical business development executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning research, strategy, and deal-making across global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

She most recently served as Chief Business Development Officer at Aspeya, where she built and led the company’s business development and licensing function. In this role, she executed more than 15 transactions across licensing, co-development, divestments, and strategic collaborations, creating significant value from a diversified portfolio of assets.

Prior to Aspeya, Begoña was Global Business Development & Licensing Head (BD&L) in the Ophthalmology franchise at Novartis Pharma, AG, based in Basel. She has led BD&L efforts at Novartis across five different therapeutic franchises (respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolism, arthritis, bone and musculoskeletal diseases), as well as a proven track record in licensing deals and M&A. Before joining Novartis, she was the Head of External Pharmaceutical projects at Almirall (Barcelona, Spain).

Dr. Carreño holds a PhD in Drug Delivery from the London School of Pharmacy, a 3-year Postdoctoral Research fellow at the Centre for Polymer Therapeutics (London School of Pharmacy, UK) and a BSc in Biochemistry from Keele University (UK).

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Media Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com – media.relations@idorsia.com – www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intend”, "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Idorsia has transferred its rights for aprocitentan, cenerimod and selatogrel to Idorsia Investments SARL to allow the repayment of notes issued in connection with the repurchase offer completed in August 2025. More details on the transfer can be found in the press release issued on May 21, 2025, and on the exchange offer in the press release issued on August 27, 2025.

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