Idorsia announces management change

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland – March 16, 2026

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announces that Dr Srishti Gupta and the Board of Idorsia have mutually agreed that Srishti will step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will also step down from the Board of Directors.

The Board has initiated the search process to identify a new CEO. Until a successor is appointed, the Board will collectively support the experienced management team in place. Jean-Paul Clozel, Chairman of the Board, will assume the responsibility of day-to-day operations as the interim CEO.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chairman of Idorsia commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Srishti for the significant contributions she made as both CEO and Board member during an important period in Idorsia’s evolution. She brought real commitment to our mission, and we wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

Srishti Gupta, MD, commented:

“It has been a great honor to lead Idorsia and to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team during an important period for the company. I am proud of what we achieved together in translating science into meaningful progress for patients, and I wish Idorsia and all its stakeholders every success in the future.”

Jean-Paul concluded:

“Together with my colleagues from the Board, we have initiated the search for a new CEO with extensive pharmaceutical leadership experience and strong commercial expertise. In the interim, I am honored and pleased to work closely with a highly capable management team that together with Srishti has played a crucial role in advancing Idorsia in recent months. I am confident that Idorsia is well positioned for important breakthroughs, both commercially and scientifically.”

The Board of Idorsia will soon propose, at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders, the election of new independent candidates who will bring new perspectives and experience to the Board.

The AGM to approve the Annual Report of the year ending December 31, 2025, will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients.

Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact

Investor Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

Media Relations

idorsia@farner.ch

www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

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