IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Relations Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor relations events.

UBS Global Biopharma Conference



Monday, November 16, 2026 | 10:40 AM GMT (5:40 AM EST) | London, United Kingdom

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The discussion will be hosted by Michael Yee, Global Head of Biotechnology Research and Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology and Pharma Analyst.

IDEAYA Biosciences Investor R&D Day



Monday, November 16, 2026 | 5:00 PM GMT (12:00 PM EST) | London, United Kingdom

The event will provide an overview of:

IDE892, a potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, including Phase 1 dose escalation clinical data summary of pharmacokinetics, safety, and human plasma SDMA pharmacodynamics

RAS progress, including breakthroughs, emerging data, and future challenges

Preclinical data supporting IDEAYA's broad clinical combination strategies targeting MTAP/CDKN2A and RAS-driven PDAC, NSCLC, and CRC, including IDE892 (PRMT5, Phase 1) in RAS-mutant PDAC, CDKN2A (target IND in H1 2027) in RAS-mutant PDAC and NSCLC, and IDE574 (KAT6/7, Phase 1) to intercept epigenetic alterations that drive resistance in RAS-mutant CRC and NSCLC

Target 2027 clinical data updates and milestones in MTAP/CDKN2A and KRAS, including PRMT5 and pan-RAS clinical combination

The event will feature Dr. Frank McCormick of the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Advance registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance. To register, please visit: https://lifescievents.com/event/izl51pw/

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 | 1:00 PM GMT (8:00 AM EST) | London, United Kingdom

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michael White, President of Research and Development; and Joshua Bleharski, Chief Financial Officer. The discussion will be hosted by Maury Raycroft, Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology.

A live audio webcast of the events will be available under the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live events.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding IDEAYA's planned participation in investor conferences and its Investor R&D Day, including the timing, format, anticipated participants and content of these events; the timing and content of anticipated preclinical and clinical data presentations and updates; the potential best-in-class profile of IDE892; IDEAYA's development plans and combination strategies targeting MTAP/CDKN2A- and RAS-driven cancers, including the potential therapeutic benefits of these strategies; the timing of anticipated investigational new drug application submissions, including the targeted submission in the first half of 2027 for IDEAYA's CDKN2A program; anticipated clinical data updates and development milestones in 2027; and the availability of live and archived webcasts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including uncertainties inherent in preclinical and clinical development; the risk that early preclinical or clinical results may not predict future clinical results; uncertainties regarding the safety, efficacy and differentiation of IDEAYA's product candidates, alone or in combination; and potential delays in clinical trials, data availability, regulatory submissions or regulatory clearances. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026, and subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact



IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

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SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.