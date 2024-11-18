IDEAYA Biosciences Appoints Stu Dorman as Chief Commercial Officer

Brings over 20-year global commercialization experience in oncology with leading biopharmaceutical companies Gilead Sciences and Bristol Myers Squibb, including leadership of multiple commercial launches for products including Trodelvy® and Opdivo®

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Stu Dorman as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Dorman has a track record of commercial success in numerous specialty disease areas with over 20 years of oncology and hematology experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stu as IDEAYA makes continued enrollment progress in the potential registrational trial for darovasertib in first-line HLA-A2(-) MUM, and the potential indication expansion opportunity in neoadjuvant UM. Stu has extensive commercial experience in global product commercialization, product launches, sales and market access. Most importantly, Stu’s proven track record in maximizing the commercial opportunity for several global blockbuster cancer treatments, such as Trodelvy® and Opdivo®, makes him an ideal fit to lead our commercial organization,” said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

“I am delighted to join IDEAYA to build an industry-leading commercial organization that is well positioned to deliver potential first-in-class precision medicine oncology therapies that can improve the lives of cancer patients worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my extensive commercial oncology experience as darovasertib continues to make progress in the potential registrational trial in first-line HLA-A2(-) MUM and targeted Phase 3 start in neoadjuvant UM, and as the broader clinical pipeline advances, including IDE397 in MTAP-deletion non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer,” commented Mr. Dorman.

Prior to joining IDEAYA, Mr. Dorman was the Vice President, U.S. Oncology Business Unit Head at Gilead Sciences, where he successfully built a leading oncology commercial organization with over a billion in global annual sales, and successfully launched Trodelvy in multiple indications. Prior to that, Mr. Dorman held positions of increasing responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) where he built, led, and transformed global sales and marketing teams to deliver outstanding commercial execution including multiple successful launches. He concluded his 14-year tenure at BMS as Vice President, Worldwide Oncology Commercialization in its diverse oncology portfolio, including leading commercial strategy for Opdivo, Yervoy and Abraxane. He received his M.B.A. from Standford Graduate School of Business and his A.B. in Economics with Honors from Harvard University.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA’s approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the Company’s potential commercialization of darovasertib and other product candidates in IDEAYA’s clinical pipeline and Mr. Dorman’s impact on IDEAYA’s business. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K dated February 20, 2024 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Andres Ruiz Briseno

SVP, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

investor@ideayabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-appoints-stu-dorman-as-chief-commercial-officer-302307574.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.