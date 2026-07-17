IDEAYA Biosciences Announces ESMO 2026 Presentations for Darovasertib and IDE849 Clinical Programs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a leading precision medicine oncology company, today announced three abstract presentations at the 2026 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting, taking place on October 23-27 in Madrid, Spain. The presentations will feature data updates from across IDEAYA's clinical pipeline, including multiple ongoing trials of darovasertib in uveal melanoma, including the registrational Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 trial in HLA*A2:01-negative metastatic UM (mUM), the Phase 2 OptimUM-01 trial in HLA*A2:01-positive mUM, and the Phase 2 OptimUM-09 trial in the neoadjuvant setting of primary uveal melanoma. IDEAYA's partner, Hengrui Pharma, will also present clinical trial results from their Phase 1 study of IDE849 (SHR-4849) being conducted in China in patients with small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC) and other neuroendocrine carcinomas (NECs).

"We're excited to showcase the breadth of our pipeline progress at this year's ESMO Congress. Additional data from our ongoing trials in both metastatic and neoadjuvant uveal melanoma, namely OptimUM-02, OptimUM-01 and OptimUM-09, bolster our conviction in the potential of darovasertib to become an important new treatment option across the uveal melanoma patient journey. We also hope to highlight the potential best-in-class profile of IDE849, our Phase 1 DLL3 TOP1 ADC, in SCLC and NECs, where monotherapy and combination trials are ongoing and the program's first registrational trial is targeted to initiate by year-end by partner Hengrui in China and in our regions, including the US," said Dr. Darrin Beaupre, Chief Medical Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Presentations:

2092P (Poster Presentation); Neoadjuvant Darovasertib in Primary Uveal Melanoma: Follow-Up Data from the Phase 2 OptimUM-09 Study. Presenting Author - Mark Shackleton, MBBS, PhD, FRACP, Department of Oncology, Alfred Hospital, and Department of Cancer Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia

2104P (Poster Presentation); Darovasertib with Crizotinib vs Investigator's Choice as First-Line Treatment for Patients with HLA-A2 Negative Metastatic Uveal Melanoma (OptimUM-02): A Subgroup Analysis. Presenting Author - Sophie Piperno-Neumann, MD, PhD, Institute Curie Research University, Paris, France

2086P (Poster Presentation); Darovasertib and Crizotinib for HLA-A*02–Positive Metastatic Uveal Melanoma: Results from the Phase 2 OptimUM-01 Study. Presenting Author - Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Hengrui Presentation:

3815P (Poster Presentation); SHR-4849 (IDE849), an ADC targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), in relapsed small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC) and other neuroendocrine carcinomas (NECs): long-term results from the Phase 1 study. Presenting Author – Haifeng Liu, PhD, Professor, Clinical Research Ward, Jilin Cancer Hospital, Changchun, China

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer. The company integrates small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with extensive capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop potentially first-in-class targeted therapies for selected patient populations. IDEAYA has built a robust pipeline of targeted therapies focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, including bispecifics, with the goal of improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to IDEAYA's expectations, beliefs and plans regarding its clinical development programs, including the potential therapeutic benefits, clinical profile, and differentiating characteristics of darovasertib, IDE849, IDE892 and IDE397; the timing conduct and anticipated results of ongoing and planned clinical trials, including anticipated initiation of registrational trials; the potential of darovasertib to become an important new treatment option across the uveal melanoma treatment paradigm; the potential best-in-class profile of IDE849; the anticipated future growth of IDEAYA's pipeline and portfolio; the expected presentation and content of clinical data at the 2026 ESMO Congress; the activities and expected performance of IDEAYA's collaboration partners, including Hengrui Pharma; and the potential of IDEAYA's product candidates to address unmet medical needs. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, including, but not limited to, those related to IDEAYA's clinical programs, regulatory activities, commercial activities, and performance and/or achievements, to differ significantly and/or materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials; patient enrollment rates and retention; biomarker identification, patient selection and diagnostic testing; safety, tolerability, and efficacy results; regulatory interactions and decisions; the ability to translate preclinical findings into clinical benefit; manufacturing and supply risks; competition and changes in standard of care; the timing and success of commercialization efforts; the performance of IDEAYA's collaboration partners, including their ability to conduct clinical development activities and achieve anticipated development and regulatory milestones; the outcome of collaborations and licensing arrangements; IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property; and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of financial resources to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, are in IDEAYA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including IDEAYA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current Reports on Form 8-K.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

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