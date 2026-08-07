SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ICU Medical Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates its Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

August 6, 2026 | 
29 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced financial results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

The following year-over-year results reflect the strategic divestiture of the IV Solutions business on May 1, 2025. Second quarter 2026 GAAP revenue increased 1% year-over-year; however, excluding the impact of the IV Solutions divestiture and foreign currency, non-GAAP organic revenue increased 6%.

Second quarter 2026 GAAP revenue was $551.7 million, as compared to $548.9 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $235.1 million, as compared to $208.1 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 43%, as compared to 38% in the same period in the prior year. GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $19.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $35.3 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.37 as compared to $2.10 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $110.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 as compared to $100.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Second quarter results were ahead of our expectations for Infusion Systems and generally in line with expectations for the remainder of the business."

Revenues by product line for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were as follows (in millions):

  Three months ended
June 30,		   Six months ended
June 30,		  
Product Line  2026  2025 $ Change  2026  2025 $ Change
Consumables $289.3 $273.1 $16.2  $567.6 $539.4 $28.2 
Infusion Systems  189.0  167.7  21.3   368.6  334.0  34.6 
Vital Care*  73.4  108.0  (34.6)  145.7  280.2  (134.5)
Total** $551.7 $548.8 $2.9  $1,081.9 $1,153.6 $(71.7)

*On May 1, 2025, we disposed of our IV Solutions business which was included within our Vital Care product line. Vital Care includes contract manufacturing revenue of $3.8 million and $8.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, as compared to $5.3 million and $10.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.
** Totals may differ from the income statement due to the rounding of product lines.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

For Fiscal Year 2026 the Company is updating its estimates of GAAP net income from a range of $26 million to $44 million to a range of $73 million to $83 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share from a range of $1.03 to $1.74 to a range of $2.89 to $3.29. The Company is updating the estimate of its full year 2026 guidance of Adjusted EBITDA from a range of $400 million to $430 million to a range of $415 million to $435 million and diluted earnings per share from a range of $7.75 to $8.45 to a range of $8.60 to $9.00.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results, today at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The call can be accessed at (800) 420-1459, conference ID "ICUMED". The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on Event Calendar and clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals and intentions regarding the future and financial outlook for 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks from doing business in foreign countries, including related to tariffs and other barriers to trade; the Company’s ability to compete successfully, including with larger international companies and established local companies; decreased demand for the Company's products; costs related to product development; cost volatility or potential loss of supply of raw materials due to our dependence on single and limited source third-party suppliers; ability to achieve operating efficiencies; risks related to significant sales through our distributors; inflation and foreign currency exchange rates; impacts from global macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including from escalated conflicts in the Middle East and associated disruptions to shipping and increased oil costs; healthcare costs and reimbursement levels; disruptions at the FDA and other governmental agencies; damage at the Company’s manufacturing or supply facilities; risks associated with the IV Solutions joint venture and the Smiths Medical integration; risks associated with the timing and resolution of the 2025 warning letter; risks related to protection of our information technology systems and compliance with privacy laws and regulations; risks related to our intellectual property; and the other important factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
    
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$298,299  $307,963 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 183,531   180,515 
Inventories 607,421   615,859 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 121,657   86,217 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,210,908   1,190,554 
    
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 446,798   451,817 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 38,610   54,470 
GOODWILL 1,484,384   1,499,754 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 567,665   633,559 
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 25,569   25,891 
OTHER ASSETS 63,435   62,877 
INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES 133,913   131,586 
TOTAL ASSETS$3,971,282  $4,050,508 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$149,165  $154,374 
Accrued liabilities 322,489   315,337 
Current portion of long-term debt 18,750   18,750 
Income tax payable 7,960   10,400 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 498,364   498,861 
    
LONG-TERM DEBT 1,212,449   1,265,917 
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 70,994   89,536 
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 12,227   37,756 
INCOME TAX LIABILITY 25,397   34,613 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:   
Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; Authorized — 500 shares; Issued and outstanding — none     
Common stock, $0.10 par value; Authorized — 80,000 shares; Issued —25,186 and 24,688 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, and outstanding — 25,007 and 24,688 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 2,519   2,469 
Additional paid-in capital 1,475,974   1,465,118 
Treasury stock, at cost (23,415)  (22)
Retained earnings 740,109   690,890 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,336)  (34,630)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,151,851   2,123,825 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$3,971,282  $4,050,508 


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
TOTAL REVENUES$551,683  $548,866  $1,081,908  $1,153,568 
COST OF GOODS SOLD 316,630   340,802   640,629   735,395 
GROSS PROFIT 235,053   208,064   441,279   418,173 
OPERATING EXPENSES:       
Selling, general and administrative 151,922   159,392   306,488   316,625 
Research and development 22,702   21,867   43,982   45,158 
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 21,302   16,218   38,103   32,915 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 195,926   197,477   388,573   394,698 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 39,127   10,587   52,706   23,475 
INTEREST EXPENSE, net (15,747)  (20,549)  (32,241)  (42,580)
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net (236)  1,818   (1,296)  55 
GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS    41,823      41,823 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES 23,144   33,679   19,169   22,773 
(PROVISION) BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES (7,070)  (1,178)  27,644   (5,748)
NET INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES 16,074   32,501   46,813   17,025 
EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES 3,013   2,837   2,406   2,837 
NET INCOME$19,087  $35,338  $49,219  $19,862 
NET INCOME PER SHARE       
Basic$0.76  $1.43  $1.98  $0.81 
Diluted$0.76  $1.43  $1.96  $0.80 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES       
Basic 25,000   24,645   24,884   24,593 
Diluted 25,044   24,708   25,132   24,746 


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 Six months ended
June 30,
  2026   2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income$49,219  $19,862 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 99,640   99,110 
Noncash lease expense 8,136   9,308 
Stock compensation 25,881   26,636 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 1,983   1,753 
Debt issuance costs amortization 1,574   3,482 
Undistributed equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (2,406)  (2,837)
Gain on sale of business    (41,823)
Other 13,471   8,037 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:   
Accounts receivable (7,562)  16,691 
Inventories 4,625   (29,213)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,461)  (9,208)
Other assets (2,936)  (5,682)
Accounts payable (4,909)  14,382 
Accrued liabilities (5,895)  (19,835)
Income taxes, including excess tax benefits and deferred income taxes (45,301)  (28,125)
Net cash provided by operating activities 119,059   62,538 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (29,813)  (34,317)
Proceeds from the sale of business    209,464 
Deposit received for the sale of a business 2,000    
Proceeds from sale of assets 22   42 
Intangible asset additions (3,555)  (4,541)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (31,346)  170,648 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Principal repayments of long-term debt (54,688)  (247,750)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 490   5,972 
Payments on finance leases (1,297)  (885)
Tax withholding payments related to net share settlement of equity awards (38,862)  (8,688)
Net cash used in financing activities (94,357)  (251,351)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,020)  9,624 
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (9,664)  (8,541)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 307,963   308,566 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period$298,299  $300,025 


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation.

The non-GAAP financial measures as shown in the tables below, exclude special items because they are highly variable or unusual and impact year-over-year comparisons.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, special items include the following:

Contract manufacturing: We manufacture certain products or product components in accordance with manufacturing services agreements. We do not include the contract revenue in our adjusted revenue, or any gross profit impact in our adjusted gross profit as the commercial relationship under these types of agreements are originally negotiated contemporaneously with a business combination or other transactions and are not indicative of normal market transactions.

Stock compensation expense: Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense: We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration: We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Settlements: Occasionally, we are involved in contract renegotiations or other events that may result in one-time settlements. We exclude these settlements as they have no direct correlation to the operation of our ongoing business.

Quality system and product-related remediation: We exclude certain quality system and product-related remediation charges in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Noncash release of loss on contract provision: We provide certain services under fixed priced arrangements in accordance with a transition services arrangement. We do not include the loss on contract provision or subsequent release net of the related interest accretion as a result of providing those services in our non-GAAP financial measures as the agreement was negotiated contemporaneously with a disposition and is not indicative of a normal market transaction. The loss provision and subsequent release is a non-recurring noncash adjustment that if included may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Gain on sale of business: We exclude any non-cash gains/losses on the sale of a business in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as the inclusion may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Tariff Refunds: We exclude certain IEEPA tariff refunds in determining our non-GAAP financial measures because these regulatory adjustments are infrequent, non-operational items that may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

In addition to the above special items, Adjusted EBITDA additionally excludes the following items from net income:

Depreciation expense: We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Interest, net: We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Taxes: We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes from diluted EPS, net of tax, the special items listed above. The tax effect on the special items is calculated using the specific tax rate applied to each adjustment based on the nature of the item/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded. Additionally, adjusted diluted EPS may exclude the income tax impact of certain non-recurring discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense/benefit incurred as a result of current period earnings/ loss, as well as the impact of certain deferred tax valuation allowances when assessed against non-GAAP profitability.

We also present Free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that this is an important measure for use in evaluating overall company financial performance as it measures our ability to generate additional cash flow from business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

We also present organic revenue growth as a non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that this measure provides a more representative view of the Company's underlying growth trajectory by excluding the impact of revenue from non-arm's length transactions, the impact of foreign currency and the revenue associated with acquisitions and divestitures. We calculate constant currency revenue by translating current period foreign currency revenue at prior period comparable exchange rates and we calculate the constant currency growth percentages by dividing the current period constant currency revenue by the prior year comparable period revenue.

The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented:

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 Adjusted EBITDA
 Three months ended
June 30,
  2026   2025 
GAAP net income$19,087  $35,338 
    
Non-GAAP adjustments:   
Interest, net 15,747   20,549 
Stock compensation expense 11,870   14,457 
Depreciation and amortization expense 49,614   49,665 
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 21,302   16,218 
Settlements 30   150 
Quality system and product-related remediation 5,890   5,706 
Gain on sale of business    (41,823)
Noncash release of loss on contract provision (1,120)  (717)
Gross profit on contract manufacturing (575)  (412)
Tariff refunds (18,888)   
Provision for income taxes 7,070   1,178 
Total non-GAAP adjustments 90,940   64,971 
    
Adjusted EBITDA$110,027  $100,309 


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

The Company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

 Total revenuesGross profitSelling, general and administrativeResearch and developmentRestructuring, strategic transaction and integrationIncome from operationsInterest expense, netIncome before income taxes and equity in income of unconsolidated affiliatesProvision for income taxesNet income from consolidated companiesEquity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliatedNet income (loss)Diluted earnings (loss) income per share
Reported (GAAP)$551,683 $235,053 $151,922 $22,702 $21,302 $39,127 $(15,747)$23,144 $(7,070)$16,074 $3,013 $19,087 $0.76 
Reported percent of total revenues or (percent of income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates)  43% 28% 4% 4% 7%(3)% 4% 30.5% 3%   
Contract manufacturing (3,799) (575)       (575)   (575) 141  (434)   (434) (0.02)
Stock compensation expense   1,850  (9,249) (771)   11,870    11,870  (2,879) 8,991    8,991  0.36 
Amortization expense   1,265  (31,722)     32,987    32,987  (8,200) 24,787    24,787  0.99 
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration         (21,302) 21,302    21,302  (5,049) 16,253    16,253  0.65 
Settlements     (30)     30    30  (7) 23    23   
Quality system and product-related remediation   5,890        5,890    5,890  (1,265) 4,625    4,625  0.18 
Noncash release of loss on contract provision     1,120      (1,120) 318  (802) 196  (606)   (606) (0.02)
Tariff refunds   (18,888)       (18,888) (710) (19,598) 4,802  (14,796)   (14,796) (0.59)
Tax benefit from discrete reserve release and valuation allowance*                 1,548  1,548    1,548  0.06 
Tax benefit from equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates                 738  738  (738)    
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)**$547,884 $224,595 $112,041 $21,931 $ $90,623 $(16,139)$74,248 $(17,045)$57,203 $2,275 $59,478 $2.37 
Adjusted percent of total revenues or (percent of (loss) income before income taxes and equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates for benefit (provision) for income taxes)  41% 20% 4% % 17%(3)% 14% 23.0% 10%   

______________________

* The Company’s non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is calculated without the tax expense related to the valuation allowance against certain U.S. Federal and State deferred tax assets, as well as, the tax benefit on the release of income tax reserves in foreign jurisdictions for tax years which are no longer subject to an assessment from the local taxing authorities. The valuation allowance was recorded based on an assessment of available positive and negative evidence, including, predominantly, an estimate that we will be in a three-year cumulative U.S. loss position on a GAAP basis as of June 30, 2026. However, based on the same assessment, including, predominantly, our being, in a three-year cumulative U.S. income position on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the impact of our non-GAAP adjustments, we concluded that recording a valuation allowance would not have been appropriate for non-GAAP reporting. As a result, the tax expense for the valuation allowance was added back to our calculation of non-GAAP annual effective tax rate. Tax reserves were released as a result of the expiration of statute of limitations which resulted in a discrete tax benefit for GAAP purposes. This tax benefit is excluded from our non-GAAP annual effective tax rate to the extent it is not related to on-going business operations.
** Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

The Company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

 Total revenuesGross profitSelling, general and administrativeResearch and developmentRestructuring, strategic transaction and integrationIncome from operationsInterest expense, netGain on sale of businessIncome before income taxes and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliatesProvision for income taxesNet income from consolidated companiesEquity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliatedNet incomeDiluted earnings per share
Reported (GAAP)$548,866 $208,064 $159,392 $21,867 $16,218 $10,587 $(20,549)$41,823 $33,679 $(1,178)$32,501 $2,837 $35,338 $1.43 
Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)  38% 29% 4% 3% 2%(4)        % 8% 6% 3.5% 6%   
Contract manufacturing (5,293) (412)       (412)     (412) 101  (311)   (311) (0.01)
Stock compensation expense   1,851  (11,990) (616)   14,457      14,457  (3,511) 10,946    10,946  0.44 
Amortization expense   1,038  (31,690)     32,728      32,728  (8,068) 24,660    24,660  1.00 
Depreciation expense reduction - assets held for sale classification   (1,074)       (1,074)     (1,074) 263  (811)   (811) (0.03)
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration         (16,218) 16,218      16,218  (3,973) 12,245    12,245  0.50 
Settlements     (150)    150      150  (37) 113    113   
Quality system and product-related remediation   5,706        5,706      5,706  (1,268) 4,438    4,438  0.18 
Gain on sale of business               (41,823) (41,823) 10,247  (31,576)   (31,576) (1.28)
Noncash release of loss on contract provision     717      (717) 247    (470) 115  (355)   (355) (0.01)
Tax expense from valuation allowance*                   (2,699) (2,699)   (2,699) (0.11)
Tax expense from equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates                   695  695  (695)    
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)**$543,573 $215,173 $116,279 $21,251 $ $77,643 $(20,302)$ $59,159 $(9,313)$49,846 $2,142 $51,988 $2.10 
Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for provision for income taxes)  40% 21% 4% % 14%(4)        % % 11% 15.7% 9%   

_____________
* The Company’s non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is calculated without the tax expense related to the valuation allowance against certain U.S. Federal and State deferred tax assets. The valuation allowance was recorded based on an assessment of available positive and negative evidence, including, predominantly, an estimate that we will be in a three-year cumulative U.S. loss position on a GAAP basis as of June 30, 2025. However, based on the same assessment, including, predominantly, our being, in a three-year cumulative U.S. income position on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the impact of our non-GAAP adjustments, we concluded that recording a valuation allowance would not have been appropriate for non-GAAP reporting. As a result, the tax expense for the valuation allowance was added back to our calculation of non-GAAP annual effective tax rate.
** Amounts may not foot due to rounding

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)
(In thousands, except percentages)

Reconciliation of GAAP revenue growth to Non-GAAP organic revenue growth:
        
 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Consumables GAAP revenue$289,276  $273,133  $567,551  $539,359 
Consumables GAAP revenue growth 6%  4%  5%  7%
Foreign currency impact(3) (1,952)    (8,766)  
Non-GAAP organic revenue$287,324  $273,133  $558,785  $539,359 
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 5%  3%  4%  7%
        
Infusion Systems GAAP revenue$188,998  $167,696  $368,602  $333,996 
Infusion Systems GAAP revenue growth 13%  2%  10%  4%
Foreign currency impact(3) (924)    (4,559)  
Non-GAAP organic revenue$188,074  $167,696  $364,043  $333,996 
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 12%  2%  9%  5%
        
Vital Care GAAP revenue$73,409  $108,036  $145,755  $280,213 
Vital Care GAAP revenue growth(32)% (37)% (48)% (17)%
MSA Revenue(1) (3,799)  (5,293)  (8,250)  (10,504)
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 69,610   102,743   137,505   269,709 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue growth(32)% (34)% (49)% (12)%
Less: Revenue from divested business(2)   (30,028)    (119,522)
Foreign currency impact(3) 99     (1,302)  
Non-GAAP organic revenue$69,709  $72,715  $136,203  $150,187 
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth(4)% (4)% (9)%  5%
        
Total GAAP revenue$551,683  $548,866  $1,081,908  $1,153,568 
Total GAAP revenue growth 1% (8)% (6)% (1)%
MSA Revenue(1) (3,799)  (5,293)  (8,250)  (10,504)
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue 547,884   543,573   1,073,658   1,143,064 
Non-GAAP adjusted revenue growth 1% (6)% (6)%  1%
Less: Revenue from divested business(2)   (30,028)    (119,522)
Foreign currency impact(3) (2,777)    (14,627)  
Non-GAAP organic revenue$545,107  $513,545  $1,059,031  $1,023,542 
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 6%  2%  3%  6%

_____________________________________________

(1) We manufacture certain products or product components in accordance with manufacturing services agreements. We do not include the contract revenue in our adjusted revenue as the commercial relationship under these types of agreements are originally negotiated contemporaneously with a business combination or other transactions and are not indicative of normal market transactions.
(2) For businesses divested, non-GAAP organic revenue growth excludes prior period revenue associated with the divested business for the same length of time they were not owned by the company in the current year. The divested business prior period revenue in this line item does not include MSA revenue, which is excluded on a separate line.
(3) We exclude the impact of foreign exchange rate changes to show a constant currency comparison of our underlying business performance.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)
(In thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
        
 Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net cash provided by operating activities$80,150   11,211  $119,059  $62,538 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (18,511)  (19,696)  (29,813)  (34,317)
Proceeds from sale of assets 21      22   42 
Free cash flow$61,660  $(8,485) $89,268  $28,263 


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)
(In thousands)

 
Net Leverage Ratio Calculation  
   
 Net Debt 
 As of June 30, 2026 
Current portion of long-term debt$18,750  
Long-Term Debt 1,212,449  
Total GAAP Long-Term Debt 1,231,199  
Add: Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs/Discounts(1) 8,614  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (298,299) 
Net Debt (Non-GAAP)$941,514  
   
(1)Represents unamortized debt issuance costs and original issue discounts deducted from the carrying value of long-term debt on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management adds back these costs to present total contractual principal obligations outstanding when evaluating debt leverage.  
   
 TTM Adjusted EBITDA 
 As of June 30, 2026 
GAAP net income$30,089  
   
Non-GAAP adjustments:  
Interest, net 72,692  
Stock compensation expense 55,003  
Depreciation and amortization expense 201,273  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 71,693  
Settlements 1,596  
Quality system and product-related remediation 38,070  
Asset write-offs and similar charges 887  
Gain on sale of business (2,969) 
Noncash release of loss on contract provision (4,392) 
Gross profit on contract manufacturing (1,292) 
Tariff refunds (18,888) 
Provision for income taxes (30,955) 
Total non-GAAP adjustments 382,718  
   
TTM Adjusted EBITDA$412,807  
   
 Net Leverage Ratio 
Net Debt$941,514  
Divided by: TTM Adjusted EBITDA$412,807  
Net Leverage Ratio 2.28 x


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Fiscal Year 2026
Outlook (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)

 Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance
GAAP net income$        73  $        83 
    
Non-GAAP adjustments:   
Interest, net         65           65 
Stock compensation expense         50           50 
Depreciation and amortization expense         203           203 
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration         52           52 
Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation         25           25 
Noncash release of loss on contract provision         (4)          (4)
Gross profit on contract manufacturing         (2)          (2)
Tariff refunds         (19)          (19)
Benefit for income taxes         (28)          (18)
Total non-GAAP adjustments$        342  $        352 
    
Adjusted EBITDA$        415  $        435 
    
    
GAAP income per share$        2.89  $        3.29 
    
Non-GAAP adjustments:   
Stock compensation expense         1.98           1.98 
Amortization expense         5.28           5.28 
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration         2.06           2.06 
Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation         0.99           0.99 
Noncash release of loss on contract provision         (0.12)          (0.12)
Gross profit on contract manufacturing         (0.08)          (0.08)
Tariff refunds         (0.79)          (0.79)
Tax benefit from discrete reserve release and valuation allowance         (1.33)          (1.33)
Estimated income tax impact from adjustments         (2.28)          (2.28)
Adjusted earnings per share$        8.60  $        9.00 


CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.                                        
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183
     
ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Partner
(646) 277-1254


Southern California Earnings Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Axe holding in hand man lumberjack. Woodman, carpenter, joiner, icon. Template hard work. Vector illustration flat design.
Pipeline
BioMarin axes asset from $270M Inozyme takeover, ending run in rare metabolic indication
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business success challenge and climbing a high mountain metaphor as a businessman with a goal of retreiving a red flag from the peak or summit with 3D illustration elements.
Earnings
Denali climbs past Avlayah expectations with $3.6M in revenue
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Alarm clock with pause sign, take a break, menopause concept, hormone replacement therapy
Pipeline
Sanofi pauses mid-stage lung study amid new CEO’s ‘rigorous portfolio prioritization’
August 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Rocket ready to take off on launch site. Retro styled sci-fi spaceship concept
Earnings
Lilly confident in slow and steady Foundayo launch, as ex-US sales shine
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong