ICON Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

October 22, 2025 | 
15 min read

Highlights



  • Quarter three revenue was $2,042.8 million representing an increase of 1.3% on quarter two 2025.
  • Net income for the quarter was $2.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share.
  • Quarter three adjusted EBITDA was $396.7 million or 19.4% of revenue, representing an increase of 0.2% on quarter two 2025.
  • Quarter three adjusted net income was $258.8 million or $3.31 per diluted ordinary share.
  • Gross business wins in the quarter of $2,986 million, representing an increase of 0.7% on quarter two 2025.
  • Net business wins in the quarter of $2,086 million, representing an increase of 1.4% on quarter two 2025; a net book to bill in the quarter of 1.02.
  • Net debt was $2.9 billion at September 30, 2025 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8x.
  • Free cash flow was $333.9 million in the quarter and $687.2 million year to date.
  • $250.0 million worth of stock repurchased in quarter three at an average price of $175 per share.
  • Amending full-year 2025 financial revenue guidance to a range of $8,050 - $8,100 million, an increase of $75 million at the midpoint from the prior full-year guidance range. Updating full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share* guidance to a range of $13.00 - $13.20. Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes amortization, stock compensation, restructuring, foreign exchange, transaction-related / integration-related adjustments, goodwill impairment and their related taxation effect.

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

CEO, Mr. Barry Balfe commented, “ICON’s results in quarter three were reflective of broad market conditions, as we continued to partner with customers to navigate an uncertain environment. We are pleased with solid gross business wins and revenue in the quarter, resulting in a net book to bill ratio of 1.02 times. While we are encouraged by increased opportunity flow in the quarter, this is tempered by ongoing challenges in the sector including delayed decision making, elevated cancellations and uncertainty in the macro environment. We are amending our full-year financial guidance to reflect these dynamics, in addition to the impact of higher pass-through revenues.''

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Gross business wins in the third quarter were $2,986 million and cancellations were $901 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,086 million and a book to bill of 1.02.

Revenue for the third quarter was $2,042.8 million. This represents an increase of 0.6% on quarter three 2024 or a 1.0% decrease on a constant currency basis.

Following a quantitative assessment of goodwill performed as part of the annual impairment assessment at September 30, 2025, a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.3 million was recorded in respect of the Data Solutions Reporting Unit.

GAAP net income was $2.4 million, resulting in $0.03 diluted earnings per share in quarter three 2025 compared to $2.36 diluted earnings per share in quarter three 2024. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $258.8 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.31 compared to $3.35 per share for the third quarter 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $396.7 million or 19.4% of revenue, a decrease of 5.3% on quarter three 2024.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income in quarter three 2025 was 16.5%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $387.6 million. During the quarter $53.7 million was spent on capital expenditure. $250.0 million worth of stock was repurchased at an average price of $175 per share. Additionally, $7.4 million of Term Loan B payments were made during the quarter. At September 30, 2025, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $468.9 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $390.4 million at June 30, 2025 and $695.5 million at September 30, 2024. Net indebtedness as at September 30, 2025 was $2.9 billion.

Year to date 2025 Results

Gross business wins year to date were $8,633 million and cancellations were $2,469 million. This resulted in net business wins of $6,164 million and a book to bill of 1.02.

Revenue year to date was $6,061.5 million. This represents a year on year decrease of 2.9% or 3.3% on a constant currency basis.

Following a quantitative assessment of goodwill performed as part of the annual impairment assessment at September 30, 2025, a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $165.3 million was recorded in respect of the Data Solutions Reporting Unit.

GAAP net income year to date was $339.5 million, resulting in $4.27 diluted earnings per share. Year to date adjusted net income was $776.6 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $9.77 compared to $10.57 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $1,183.4 million or 19.5% of revenue, a year on year decrease of 9.9%.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income year to date was 16.5%.

Cash generated from operating activities year to date was $802.0 million. Year to date $114.9 million was spent on capital expenditure, $750.0 million worth of stock was repurchased at an average price of $167 per share and $22.3 million of Term Loan B payments were made.

Other Information

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring, transaction-related / integration-related adjustments, goodwill impairment and their related taxation effect. Free cash flow reflects cash generated from operating activities less capital expenditure. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

ICON will hold a conference call on October 23, 2025 at 08:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under “Investors”. This calendar will be updated regularly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

* Our full-year 2025 guidance adjusted diluted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 39,800 employees in 95 locations in 55 countries as at September 30, 2025. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

ICON/ICLR-F

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2025

 

September 30,
2024

 

September 30,
2025

 

September 30,
2024

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,042,812

 

 

$

2,030,030

 

 

$

6,061,501

 

 

$

6,240,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs

 

1,488,364

 

 

 

1,438,616

 

 

 

4,386,801

 

 

 

4,403,583

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

197,049

 

 

 

205,095

 

 

 

600,439

 

 

 

576,903

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

98,495

 

 

 

93,029

 

 

 

292,171

 

 

 

391,845

 

Transaction and integration related

 

7,020

 

 

 

7,856

 

 

 

19,141

 

 

 

21,667

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

 

45,789

 

Goodwill impairment

 

165,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

165,300

 

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses

 

1,956,228

 

 

 

1,744,596

 

 

 

5,546,148

 

 

 

5,439,787

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

86,584

 

 

 

285,434

 

 

 

515,353

 

 

 

800,788

 

Interest income

 

1,761

 

 

 

2,434

 

 

 

5,617

 

 

 

5,601

 

Interest expense

 

(50,243

)

 

 

(53,303

)

 

 

(148,003

)

 

 

(185,808

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

38,102

 

 

 

234,565

 

 

 

372,967

 

 

 

620,581

 

Income tax expense

 

(35,747

)

 

 

(37,437

)

 

 

(33,489

)

 

 

(89,105

)

Net income

$

2,355

 

 

$

197,128

 

 

$

339,478

 

 

$

531,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per Ordinary Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.03

 

 

$

2.38

 

 

$

4.29

 

 

$

6.43

 

Diluted

$

0.03

 

 

$

2.36

 

 

$

4.27

 

 

$

6.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

77,373,534

 

 

 

82,831,300

 

 

 

79,057,239

 

 

 

82,716,842

 

Diluted

 

78,082,459

 

 

 

83,445,827

 

 

 

79,518,086

 

 

 

83,305,441

 

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

September 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

ASSETS

(in thousands)

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

468,888

 

 

$

538,785

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

1,387,690

 

 

 

1,401,989

 

Unbilled revenue

 

1,258,706

 

 

 

1,286,274

 

Other receivables

 

91,018

 

 

 

79,487

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

140,713

 

 

 

140,435

 

Income taxes receivable

 

61,626

 

 

 

83,523

 

Total current assets

$

3,408,641

 

 

$

3,530,493

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

390,837

 

 

 

382,879

 

Goodwill

 

8,927,323

 

 

 

9,051,410

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,384,322

 

 

 

3,559,792

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

134,341

 

 

 

147,602

 

Other receivables

 

89,932

 

 

 

72,796

 

Deferred tax asset

 

100,810

 

 

 

74,758

 

Investments in equity

 

71,284

 

 

 

57,948

 

Total Assets

$

16,507,490

 

 

$

16,877,678

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

113,288

 

 

$

173,025

 

Unearned revenue

 

1,528,343

 

 

 

1,614,758

 

Other liabilities

 

998,472

 

 

 

923,603

 

Income taxes payable

 

49,350

 

 

 

55,258

 

Current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes

 

529,762

 

 

 

29,762

 

Total current liabilities

$

3,219,215

 

 

$

2,796,406

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Non-current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes, net

 

2,878,547

 

 

 

3,396,398

 

Lease liabilities

 

125,110

 

 

 

140,085

 

Non-current other liabilities

 

99,490

 

 

 

83,470

 

Non-current income taxes payable

 

105,832

 

 

 

125,834

 

Deferred tax liability

 

744,450

 

 

 

812,486

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

$

7,172,644

 

 

$

7,354,679

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 76,359,932 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 80,756,860 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024

 

6,290

 

 

 

6,586

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

7,100,059

 

 

 

7,020,231

 

Other undenominated capital

 

1,606

 

 

 

1,304

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(86,944

)

 

 

(229,929

)

Retained earnings

 

2,313,835

 

 

 

2,724,807

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

9,334,846

 

 

$

9,522,999

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,507,490

 

 

$

16,877,678

 

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2025

 

September 30,
2024

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

339,478

 

 

$

531,476

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

292,171

 

 

 

391,845

 

Goodwill impairment

 

165,300

 

 

 

 

Impairment of operating right-of-use assets and related property, plant and equipment

 

5,573

 

 

 

12,559

 

Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets

 

29,473

 

 

 

29,820

 

Amortization of financing costs and debt discount

 

4,470

 

 

 

22,066

 

Stock compensation expense

 

72,529

 

 

 

41,183

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

(91,788

)

 

 

(86,579

)

Unrealized foreign exchange movements

 

24,661

 

 

 

34,018

 

Other non-cash items

 

20,561

 

 

 

26,828

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

1,013

 

 

 

352,795

 

Unbilled revenue

 

25,979

 

 

 

(423,533

)

Unearned revenue

 

(101,089

)

 

 

(72,930

)

Other net assets and liabilities

 

13,712

 

 

 

88,790

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

802,043

 

 

 

948,338

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(114,885

)

 

 

(106,772

)

Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (net of cash acquired)

 

(2,537

)

 

 

(85,629

)

Movement of available for sale investments

 

 

 

 

1,954

 

Proceeds from investments in equity

 

2,114

 

 

 

2,671

 

Purchase of investments in equity

 

(16,286

)

 

 

(10,131

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(131,594

)

 

 

(197,907

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows used in financing activities:

 

 

 

New Notes issue costs

 

 

 

 

(12,678

)

Drawdown of credit lines and loan facilities

 

50,000

 

 

 

2,242,480

 

Repayment of credit lines and loan facilities

 

(72,321

)

 

 

(2,595,323

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation

 

7,319

 

 

 

32,379

 

Share issue costs

 

(14

)

 

 

(17

)

Repurchase of ordinary shares

 

(750,000

)

 

 

(100,000

)

Share repurchase costs

 

(450

)

 

 

(68

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(765,466

)

 

 

(433,227

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate movements on cash

 

25,120

 

 

 

201

 

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(69,897

)

 

 

317,405

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

538,785

 

 

 

378,102

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

468,888

 

 

$

695,507

 

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2025

 

September 30,
2024

 

September 30,
2025

 

September 30,
2024

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

2,355

 

 

$

197,128

 

 

$

339,478

 

 

$

531,476

 

Income tax expense

 

35,747

 

 

 

37,437

 

 

 

33,489

 

 

 

89,105

 

Net interest expense

 

48,482

 

 

 

50,869

 

 

 

142,386

 

 

 

180,207

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

98,495

 

 

 

93,029

 

 

 

292,171

 

 

 

391,845

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

46,191

 

 

 

13,038

 

 

 

73,918

 

 

 

41,183

 

Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net (b)

 

(6,860

)

 

 

19,434

 

 

 

35,250

 

 

 

11,960

 

Restructuring (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

 

45,789

 

Transaction and integration related costs (d)

 

7,020

 

 

 

7,856

 

 

 

19,141

 

 

 

21,667

 

Goodwill impairment (f)

 

165,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

165,300

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

396,730

 

 

$

418,791

 

 

$

1,183,429

 

 

$

1,313,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

2,355

 

 

$

197,128

 

 

$

339,478

 

 

$

531,476

 

Income tax expense

 

35,747

 

 

 

37,437

 

 

 

33,489

 

 

 

89,105

 

Amortization

 

58,688

 

 

 

58,026

 

 

 

176,691

 

 

 

291,013

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

46,191

 

 

 

13,038

 

 

 

73,918

 

 

 

41,183

 

Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net (b)

 

(6,860

)

 

 

19,434

 

 

 

35,250

 

 

 

11,960

 

Restructuring (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

 

45,789

 

Transaction and integration related costs (d)

 

7,020

 

 

 

7,856

 

 

 

19,141

 

 

 

21,667

 

Transaction-related financing costs (e)

 

1,499

 

 

 

1,462

 

 

 

4,470

 

 

 

22,066

 

Goodwill impairment (f)

 

165,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

165,300

 

 

 

 

Adjusted tax expense (g)

 

(51,140

)

 

 

(55,173

)

 

 

(153,455

)

 

 

(173,953

)

Adjusted net income

$

258,800

 

 

$

279,208

 

 

$

776,578

 

 

$

880,306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding

 

78,082,459

 

 

 

83,445,827

 

 

 

79,518,086

 

 

 

83,305,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

$

3.31

 

 

$

3.35

 

 

$

9.77

 

 

$

10.57

 

(a)

Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of expense related to the company’s equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes).

(b)

Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net relates to losses or gains that arise in connection with the revaluation, or settlement, of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these losses and gains from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.

(c)

Restructuring relates to charges incurred in connection with the company's realignments of its workforce, with the elimination of redundant positions as well as reviewing its global office footprint and optimizing its locations to best fit the requirements of the company.

(d)

Transaction and integration related costs include expenses associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions.

(e)

Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.

(f)

Goodwill impairment relates to an impairment of goodwill allocated to the Company's Data Solutions reporting unit.

(g)

Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.

 


Contacts

Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
Nigel Clerkin Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000
Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
All at ICON
http://www.iconplc.com

Europe Guidances Earnings
