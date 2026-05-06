IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - May 5, 2026

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 5th, 2026 – 6 p.m.

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on May 5, 2026.

IBA SA and IBA Investments SRL exceeded the 3% threshold on 24/04/2026.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights Notification by: A parent company or controlling person

A parent company or controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Ion Beam Applications SA Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve IBA Investments SRL Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 24/04/2026

24/04/2026 Threshold crossed (in %) : 3%

3% Denominator : 40.514.619

40.514.619 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction % voting rights % voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked

to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Ion Beam Applications SA 1.028.752 1.127.610 0 2,78% 0,00% IBA Invesments SRL 103.946 103.946 0 0,26% 0,00% Subtotal 1.132.698 1.231.556 3,04% TOTAL 1.231.556 0 3,04% 0,00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%









TOTAL (A & B)



# of voting rights



% of voting rights 1.231.556 3,04%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

IBA Investments SRL is a 100% owned subsidiary of Ion Beam Applications SA.

IBA SA is not a controlled entity.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy

Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance

legal@iba-group.com

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