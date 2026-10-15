IBA selected to support the US expansion of a leading radiopharmaceutical producer with an order for 12 Cyclone® KIUBE systems

IBA is preferred supplier for a 12-system national PET radiopharmaceutical production network, securing capacity ahead of demand across diagnostics and theranostics

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium – October 15, 2026, 7 a.m. – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, today announced that a leading global producer and distributor of radiopharmaceuticals has selected IBA as preferred vendor for the expansion of its production network in the United States with an order of 12 Cyclone® KIUBE 300 solutions to secure the production of radioisotopes for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Industrial capacity has become the gating factor in radiopharmaceuticals today. Clinical pipelines are broadening across both diagnostics and therapy, while supply, licensing and production capacity set the pace at which they reach patients. The new collaboration between this leading global producer and IBA answers that need directly: production capacity secured at network scale in the largest radiopharmaceutical market, with every system configured for fluorine-18 (18F) volume today and for radiometals as the therapeutic pipeline matures. The collaboration represents a capacity commitment made ahead of demand rather than in reaction to it.

This contract covers an order for 12 Cyclone® KIUBE 300 systems, each equipped with multiple Nirta® HCFT 18F helium cooling free targets as well as service like IntegraLab® facility design, installation and commissioning, KARE Portal access, and operator and maintenance training. The systems will be deployed as a national production network across multiple sites in the United States, intended for high-volume commercial PET tracer production with 18F at the core.

Loïk-Maël Nys, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions commented: “We are pleased to have been selected by one of the world’s key players in the production of radiopharmaceuticals to support their expansion plan in the United States. Deploying 12 high-output cyclotrons across a national network within a short timeframe is a significant undertaking, reflecting IBA's unique ability to manufacture at scale, execute consistently and integrate the services required to design, install, commission and support production facilities over time. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to providing solutions that bring better outcomes to patients. We look forward to continuing to work together and help expand access to life-changing diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, in the US and beyond.”

IBA's advanced technologies expertise

IBA is a leading supplier of PET and SPECT cyclotrons, with more than 350 systems installed worldwide. It is the only supplier able to cover the full 9 to 70 MeV range, with upgrades available on a CAPEX-only basis over 20 years. Each IBA system is supported with two decades of servicing, spare-parts supply and upgrade activities. Its advanced technology is backed on the ground by an efficient locally integrated service organisation with more than 40 years in the market, dedicated field engineers and a dedicated area spare parts hub.

The Cyclone® KIUBE platform delivers on both performance and reliability: the system can produce up to 35 Ci of 18F in a single two-hour dual beam run, driving +42% FDG revenue and +76% FDG EBIT per site compared with the leading competing platform. Fleet uptime remains above 97%, thanks to redundancy built into every main subsystem.

Cyclone® KIUBE 300 system typically ranges in price from € 2,5 to 5 million depending on configuration and options.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage

Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

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