IBA selected by MD Anderson Cancer Center to supply three Proteus®ONE systems

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, January 19, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has signed a contract with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, ranked #1 in cancer care by U.S. News & World Report, to re-equip and modernize its existing Proton Therapy Center in Houston with three state-of-the-art Proteus®ONE1 systems.

IBA was awarded the project following a publicly regulated, competitive RFP-process. This comprehensive retrofit will enhance proton therapy capabilities, streamline operations, and ensure patients continue to benefit from the most advanced and precise proton therapy technology available today.

The typical end-user price for one Proteus®ONE solution, including a multi-year maintenance contract, ranges between USD 45 and 55 million2.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “Being selected by the world’s leading oncology center is a strong validation of IBA’s technology, innovation roadmap, and long-term commitment to proton therapy. MD Anderson’s mission to eliminate cancer through outstanding clinical care, research, and education is fully aligned with our ambitions. It is a true honor and a strong commitment from IBA to contribute to that mission. With Proteus®ONE, we are not only delivering today’s state-of-the-art proton therapy technology, but also a future-ready platform designed to integrate upcoming innovations. This will support improved patient care, advanced research activities, and the continued generation of high-quality clinical evidence, helping to make proton therapy available to all patients that could benefit for it.”

MD Anderson recently published the results of a landmark phase 3 clinical trial in The Lancet3 demonstrating that intensity-modulated proton therapy significantly reduces toxicity while improving overall survival compared to IMRT for patients with advanced oropharyngeal cancer, positioning proton therapy as a new standard of care for this indication (see IBA press release dated 15.12.2025).

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered to be one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About MD Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is one of the world's most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. It is located in central Houston in the Texas Medical Center. MD Anderson provides cancer care at several locations throughout the Greater Houston Area and collaborates with health systems nationwide through MD Anderson Cancer Network®.

MD Anderson was created in 1941 as part of The University of Texas System. The institution is one of the nation's original three comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Act of 1971 and is one of 57 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers today.

U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings has named MD Anderson the nation's top hospital for cancer care. The institution has been named one of the nation's top two hospitals for cancer care every year since the survey began in 1990.

1 Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus®235

2 This contract, signed at the end of December, will be booked in IBA’s 2025 order intake. In accordance with its financial communication policy, IBA announces the conclusion of commercial contracts after receiving the first instalment.

3 Frank, Steven JBates, James et al. Proton versus photon radiotherapy for patients with oropharyngeal cancer in the USA: a multicentre, randomised, open-label, non-inferiority phase 3 trial - The Lancet, Volume 407, Issue 10524, 174 – 184





