IBA Launches myQAMatriXXAiR to Advance Patient‑Specific QA in Particle Therapy





The first wireless ionization chamber array for particle therapy PSQA delivers fast, reliable verification for proton and carbon ion treatments, supporting emerging techniques such as FLASH and ARC radiotherapy.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 21 March 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and a global provider of dosimetry and quality assurance (QA) solutions, announces the launch of myQA MatriXX AiR, a high resolution, wireless 2D ionization chamber array designed for patient specific quality assurance (PSQA) in particle therapy, including proton and carbon ion treatments. This new solution further demonstrates IBA’s role as a driving force in innovation and reinforces its leadership in quality assurance for particle‑beam therapies.

In radiation therapy, quality assurance is the critical safeguard that ensures increasingly complex treatments are delivered exactly as planned, translating technological innovation into clinical confidence and patient safety.

As particle therapy expands worldwide, proton and carbon‑ion centers are adopting increasingly advanced treatment modalities—from high‑precision conformal therapies to emerging beam‑delivery techniques such as FLASH and ARC radiotherapy. These innovations accelerate clinical potential, but they also elevate the need for robust, future‑proof quality assurance. With myQA MatriXX AiR, IBA sets a new industry standard as the first QA solution capable of providing full patient‑specific verification across both established particle‑therapy treatments and next‑generation delivery modes. This is not an adaptation to change—it is a decisive step forward, positioning IBA as the only partner offering uncompromised QA readiness for the future of particle‑beam therapy.

Engineered specifically for the demands of modern particle therapy, myQA MatriXX AiR features 1,521 high resolution air‑vented ionization chambers and delivers a complete 2D dose distribution readout within seconds, enabling fast and reliable verification of increasingly complex treatment plans. As treatment techniques become more complex, this level of detail directly translates into greater confidence, higher patient safety, and more reliable plan approval.

As the first commercially available wireless detector array for particle therapy PSQA, MatriXX AiR simplifies setup, reduces QA time, and integrates easily into existing workflows. The system is also FLASH‑ready, with hardware designed to support ultra‑high dose rate measurements as clinics prepare for next‑generation radiotherapy techniques.

Commenting on the solution Dr. Loïc Grevillot, Deputy Head of Medical Physics at the MedAustron Ion Therapy Center, stated: “We have been pleased to test the latest MatriXX detector from IBA Dosimetry, which offers a user-friendly interface and — most importantly for our needs —compatibility with carbon ion beams. The detector has demonstrated robust performance in dose evaluation and shows potential for clinical implementation in carbon ion therapy beam delivery QA and PSQA workflows.”

Jean-Marc Bothy, President of IBA Dosimetry, added: “We are proud to offer products that significantly enhance safety in patient plan deliveries in proton therapy. It’s exciting to see a QA solution designed specifically for particle therapy. MatriXX AiR builds on the strengths of our trusted MatriXX PT and ONE, bringing a new level of precision, speed, and wireless flexibility. We’ve worked closely with clinical teams, and this evolution reflects their needs of effective QA that keeps pace with the future of treatment modalities. With this launch, we further strengthen our leadership in quality assurance for particle‑beam therapies.”

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

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