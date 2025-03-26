SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Iambic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 26, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iambic, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:


  • HC Wainwright 2nd Annual AI-Based Drug Discovery Conference - April 2, 2025
  • Needham 24th Annual Healthcare Conference - April 7-10, 2025
  • Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium - April 16-17, 2025
  • Bank of America Healthcare Conference - May 13-15, 2025

About Iambic

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Iambic is disrupting the therapeutics landscape with its unique AI-driven drug-discovery platform. Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters with strong track records of success in delivering clinically validated therapeutics. The Iambic platform is delivering high-quality, differentiated therapeutics to the clinical stage with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. The Iambic team is advancing an internal pipeline of clinical assets to address urgent unmet patient needs. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, and pipeline at iambic.ai

About Iambic’s AI-Driven Discovery Platform

The Iambic AI-driven platform was created to address the most challenging design problems in drug discovery, leveraging technology innovations such as Enchant (multi-modal transformer model that predicts clinical outcomes from the earliest stages of discovery) and NeuralPLexer (best-in-class predictor of protein and protein-ligand structures). The integration of physics principles into the platform’s architecture improves data efficiency and allows molecular models to venture across the space of chemical structures. The platform enables identification of novel chemical modalities for engaging difficult-to-address biological targets, discovery of defined product profiles that optimize therapeutic window, and multi-parameter optimization for highly differentiated development candidates. Through close integration of AI-generated molecular designs with automated experimental execution, Iambic completes design-make-test cycles on a weekly cadence.

Contacts

media@iambic.ai

