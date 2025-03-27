SUBSCRIBE
I-Mab to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

March 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a US-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held April 7-10, 2025.

Details are as follows:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Conference Date:April 7-10, 2025
Format:Company Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation Time:Monday, April 7, 2025, 8:45 to 9:25 AM ET
Webcast Link:Register here

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit us at: https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
+1 617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
IR@imabbio.com

