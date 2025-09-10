Hydrosome Labs Reveals Promising Fermentation Breakthrough Using Ultrafine Bubbles

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrosome Labs, a Chicago-based biotechnology company pioneering ultrafine bubble (UFB) technology, today announced new findings from a study with Biocell Energetics, a venture from the University of Birmingham, U.K. The research demonstrated that winemaking/brewing yeast (Saccharomyces bayanus) grown in media infused with UFB water exhibited faster glucose metabolism and as much as a 31% increase in oxygen uptake rates compared to conventional fermentation using deionized water. These results suggest that Hydrosome Technology can significantly increase production output without requiring costly infrastructure changes.

"These measurable improvements in metabolic speed and oxygen transfer show that UFBs can enhance cellular respiration and biological efficiency in ways we hadn't fully appreciated before," said Nick Jackowetz, PhD, Principal Scientist at Hydrosome Labs. "This opens exciting opportunities to improve fermentation yields and reduce manufacturing times while supporting a cleaner, low-waste, and more sustainable process."

The study involved real-time oxygen consumption monitoring and glucose utilization tracking of UFBs on yeast respiration and metabolic performance. Findings include:

A 31% increase in peak oxygen uptake at high UFB concentrations and 22% at medium levels compared a control without UFBs

Up to 6X faster initial glucose consumption compared to the control

A clear dose-response effect between UFB concentration and respiratory performance

These results build on a 400-liter pilot study by Hydrosome Labs and the University of Illinois on E. coli fermentation, where continuous UFB infusion doubled cell output, accelerated doubling time, and improved glucose utilization by nearly threefold. That study also recorded a 14% increase in oxygen uptake, further validating UFBs as a tool for improving fermentation efficiency.

Hydrosome Labs is partnering with companies across industries, including precision fermentation, functional beverages, and personal care, to scale these benefits through clean-label, chemical-free delivery systems.

