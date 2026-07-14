Hummingbird Bioscience Wins APAC Trailblazer Award at 2026 Nebius AI Discovery Awards

From 647 applications worldwide, Hummingbird Bioscience was selected by an independent judging panel as a winner at the AI Discovery Awards hosted by Nebius

The awards program spotlights companies leveraging AI to revolutionize biopharma, genomics, digital health, medical devices, and medical imaging

Hummingbird Bioscience’s lab-in-the-loop AI Molecular Medicine platform has generated multiple clinical-stage therapies and is validated by a track record of strategic partnerships and out-licensing transactions



SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hummingbird Bioscience (“Hummingbird”), a biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative medicines for diseases with significant unmet need, today announced that it has won the Asia Pacific Trailblazer Award at the 2026 AI Discovery Awards hosted by Nebius.

The AI Discovery Awards by Nebius spotlights companies leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize biopharma, genomics, digital health, medical devices and medical imaging. From 647 submissions globally, Hummingbird Bioscience emerged as a winner, recognizing the company’s AI-first approach and its potential for addressing unmet patient need across various disease areas. Winners were selected by an independent panel of 28 judges representing leading pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and venture capital firms.

“This recognition by the independent panel of judges at the AI Discovery Awards is an important validation of our AI-first approach to develop medicines: using an engineering mindset to turn complex biology into testable hypotheses, and then designing molecules around the therapeutic outcomes we want to achieve,” said Piers Ingram, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Hummingbird Bioscience. “Our AI workflows enable us to engineer medicines with potential for patient benefit, and accelerate the drug development process to reach the right patients faster. We are grateful to the judging panel for recognizing the team’s work, and we remain focused on advancing our clinical programs, expanding our platform capabilities and building strategic partnerships that can help bring innovative therapeutics to patients worldwide.”

Hummingbird Bioscience’s AI Molecular Medicine platform (AIMM) is an integrated, AI-first discovery and development engine that connects patient biology, drug design and optimization, and clinical development. The company’s Singapore-based research capabilities enable end-to-end discovery and development, and its global clinical strategy spans Asia, the United States and Europe.

“At Hummingbird, our AI-first approach is designed to generate new therapeutic candidates with greater speed, precision and translational relevance to help address unmet needs across a broad range of diseases,” said Konrad Paszkiewicz, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Hummingbird Bioscience. “Hummingbird couples deep insights from in silico and AI approaches with cutting-edge in vitro and in vivo experimental techniques to accelerate innovation in drug discovery and development. This integrated approach enables our team to work more efficiently, make faster and more informed decisions, and advance precision medicines with the potential to deliver meaningful benefit to patients as quickly as possible.”

Hummingbird Bioscience’s pipeline and partnerships underscore the clinical progress, commercial potential, and broader applicability of AIMM. The company is advancing multiple therapeutic candidates in clinical development, including HMBD-001, a HER3-targeting monoclonal antibody currently in Phase Ib/II clinical trials, and HMBD-501, a HER3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical pipeline also includes ADC programs for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, reflecting the potential of its platform beyond oncology. Hummingbird Bioscience’s AI-first approach is further validated by multiple collaborations, partnerships and licensing transactions with leading biopharmaceutical and life sciences organizations.

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company integrating AI and rigorous experimental science to bring more precise, scientifically grounded medicines to patients faster. Its lab-in-the-loop AI Molecular Medicine platform, AIMM, draws on over a decade of proprietary experimental, translational, and clinical data, learning from every new data point to prioritize hypotheses, select targets and indications, and design and optimize biotherapeutics. By combining AI with biological expertise and wet-lab validation, Hummingbird Bioscience has advanced several programs from concept to clinic in 12 months. Hummingbird Bioscience has engineered a deep pipeline with AIMM, including four programs in clinical trials and seven programs out-licensed or partnered. For more information, visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird Bioscience on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Hummingbird Bioscience Media Contact:

Crystal Ho

c.ho@hummingbirdbio.com

media@hummingbirdbio.com

+65 6979 5580

Hummingbird Bioscience Investor Contact:

investors@hummingbirdbio.com