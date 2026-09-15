Hummingbird Bioscience Appoints Dr. James Garner as President

Experienced life sciences executive brings more than two decades of global drug development, commercialization and business development experience



SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hummingbird Bioscience (“Hummingbird”), a biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative medicines for diseases with significant unmet need, today announced the appointment of Dr. James Garner as President. Dr. Garner will join Hummingbird Bioscience’s leadership team and work alongside Piers Ingram, PhD, co-founder and CEO.

Dr. Garner is an experienced life sciences executive with more than two decades of industry experience focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical need. He has held regional and global roles at Biogen, Takeda and Sanofi, with experience spanning oncology, immunology, central nervous system disorders and orphan diseases.

Across his career, Dr. Garner has overseen more than 30 product approvals, more than a dozen multinational clinical trials, several partnering transactions, and numerous scientific collaborations.

Most recently, Dr. Garner served as CEO and Managing Director of ASX-listed Percheron Therapeutics. Prior to Percheron Therapeutics, Dr. Garner served as CEO and Managing Director of NASDAQ-listed Kazia Therapeutics, where he led the transformation of the company’s pipeline through the in-licensing of clinical-stage assets from Genentech and Evotec. During his tenure, Kazia Therapeutics advanced an extensive pipeline comprising more than a dozen trials across multiple oncology indications and entered into partnering agreements with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and Vivesto AB.

“We are delighted to welcome James to Hummingbird as President at an important stage in the company’s growth,” said Piers Ingram, PhD, CEO of Hummingbird Bioscience. “James brings extensive experience spanning clinical development, commercialization and business development, as well as a strong track record of building and advancing innovative therapeutic pipelines. His leadership and breadth of experience will be highly valuable as we continue to advance our clinical programs, expand our pipeline and translate our science into differentiated medicines for patients.”

“Hummingbird has built a differentiated AI-first approach to drug discovery and development, bringing together deep biological insight and experimental science to address some of the most challenging problems in therapeutic development,” said Dr. James Garner, President of Hummingbird Bioscience. “I am excited to join Piers and the Hummingbird team at this stage of the company’s journey, and I look forward to advancing its portfolio, strengthening its strategic capabilities and bringing important new medicines to patients.”

Dr. Garner holds medical qualifications and an MBA. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company integrating AI and rigorous experimental science to bring more precise, scientifically grounded medicines to patients faster. Its lab-in-the-loop AI Molecular Medicine platform, AIMM, draws on over a decade of proprietary experimental, translational, and clinical data, learning from every new data point to prioritize hypotheses, select targets and indications, and design and optimize biotherapeutics. By combining AI with biological expertise and wet-lab validation, Hummingbird Bioscience has advanced several programs from concept to clinic in as little as 12 months. Hummingbird Bioscience has engineered a deep pipeline with AIMM, including four programs in clinical trials and seven programs out-licensed or partnered. For more information, visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird Bioscience on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

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