Humanetics Corporation to Present at Upcoming February 2026 Investor Conference

Humanetics presentation will showcase advancements in BIOGRAYZ™ (BIO 300) development, an orally administered prophylactic Medical Countermeasure (MCM) for warfighters, designed to prevent toxicities caused by exposure to radiation, with potential dual-use application in multiple clinical indications

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering novel prophylactic Medical Countermeasures for warfighters, first responders, and others at risk of radiation exposure from nuclear incidents, industrial accidents, or cancer radiation therapy, today announced that RADM Colin G. Chinn, MC, USN (Ret), MD, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the Big Idea CONNECTpreneur Baltimore Forum on February 05, 2026.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

