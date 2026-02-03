SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Humanetics Corporation to Present at Upcoming February 2026 Investor Conference

February 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

Humanetics presentation will showcase advancements in BIOGRAYZ™ (BIO 300) development, an orally administered prophylactic Medical Countermeasure (MCM) for warfighters, designed to prevent toxicities caused by exposure to radiation, with potential dual-use application in multiple clinical indications

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering novel prophylactic Medical Countermeasures for warfighters, first responders, and others at risk of radiation exposure from nuclear incidents, industrial accidents, or cancer radiation therapy, today announced that RADM Colin G. Chinn, MC, USN (Ret), MD, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the Big Idea CONNECTpreneur Baltimore Forum on February 05, 2026.



Information about this event can be found here: https://FebUMBC2026.eventbrite.com

Humanetics will be meeting with potential investors and partners before, during, and after the event. Interested parties may contact the Company as follows:

Dana B. Shinbaum
Director, Business Development
dshinbaum@humaneticscorp.com
(US) 480-440-9700

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.


Contacts

Ronald J. Zenk
Humanetics Corporation
952-400-0400

Minnesota Events
Humanetics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals Now
January 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel