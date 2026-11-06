HSS Study Finds Digital Implant and Wearable Technology Improves Recovery After Total Knee Replacement

Patients experienced reduced opioid burden and improved postoperative care outcomes

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the results of a study evaluating the use of implanted digital devices combined with wearable devices, in patients who underwent total knee arthroplasty. The findings which were presented at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) annual meeting showed how valuable digital tools can be in a patient’s recovery process.

The study, “Association of a Smart Implant-Enabled Digital Care Pathway with Complications and Healthcare Utilization Following Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty,” compared postoperative healthcare utilization and total knee replacement complications between patients who used a digital care pathway and those who did not. The implantable and wearable devices allowed physicians to monitor patients remotely while enabling patients to track their own postoperative progress.

The treatment group included 1,080 patients; the control group was demographically similar and was made up of 43,200 patients. Patients were evaluated in several categories including stride distance and range of motion in their knee along with outcomes including opioid and rehab usage as part of the study, which ran from the fall of 2018 to the fall of 2023.

“The use of technology allowed us to intervene earlier, if necessary, rather than relying solely on scheduled visits,” says William J. Long, MD, FRCSC, hip and knee replacement surgeon at HSS and the senior author of the study. “But it also gives patients the opportunity to evaluate how well they are doing. Tools like this are a way forward and provide real changes and improvements.

During the first 90 days post-surgery, patients who utilized the technology had lower incidence of opioid prescriptions filled (20% vs. 23%), used physical therapy less (37.3% vs. 43%) and had lower skilled nursing facility utilization (0.65% vs. 1.88%).

“These aren’t just statistical improvements. These are significant, statistically relevant improvements because of these tools,” says Dr. Long. “Essentially this is a starting point. This has the potential to reduce costs, improve outcomes and lower complication rates.”

Similar results were seen one year postoperatively. Patients who were tracked digitally had lower rates of opioid prescriptions (24.5% vs 27.85%) and fewer periprosthetic joint infections (0.3% vs. 1%).

“Through a combination of monitoring and patient education, we observed lower infection rates and reduced use of nursing center facilities,” Dr. Long stated. “Patients didn’t need rehab because they were able to monitor their own progress. Digital tools can help patients stay engaged in their recovery while enabling clinicians to intervene more proactively when needed.”

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 17th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2026-2027), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2026-2027). HSS is the worlds most awarded hospital in orthopedics by Newsweek each year since the “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals” survey was introduced in 2020. Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rate in the nation, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center six consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Media Contacts:

Tracy Hickenbottom/Rachael Rennich/Lizzy Keach

212-606-1197

mediarelations@hss.edu