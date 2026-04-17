HSS Appoints Valarie McPherson as Vice President, Ambulatory Operations and Clinical Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointment of Valarie McPherson, DNP, MBA, NEA-BC, as Vice President, Ambulatory Operations and Clinical Services.

This newly created role reflects HSS’s continued focus on expanding and integrating its ambulatory footprint to support high-quality care across sites.

McPherson will be responsible for leading system-wide ambulatory operations, with oversight of ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, and select ancillary services. In this role, she will drive operational performance, standardization, and coordination across sites to advance HSS’s growth and care delivery priorities.

“Val’s appointment strengthens our ability to deliver a more coordinated, high-performing ambulatory model at scale,” said Mary Cassai, executive vice president and chief operating officer at HSS. “Her experience leading complex clinical operations and driving performance across sites will be important as we expand access to more patients across the New York Tri-State region and enhance the patient experience.”

McPherson joins HSS from Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. She brings more than 25 years of experience leading clinical and operational functions across complex health systems.

“Val is a highly accomplished healthcare executive with deep experience in leading complex clinical operations,” said Douglas E. Padgett, MD. “She will play a key role in strengthening our ambulatory platform and supporting continued growth across the system.”

“HSS has set the standard for musculoskeletal care through a clear focus on quality and outcomes,” said McPherson. “I’m looking forward to advancing the operational capabilities that support that care—expanding access, improving efficiency, and ensuring a seamless experience for patients.”

McPherson joins HSS on April 27, reporting directly to Mary Cassai.

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 16th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2025-2026), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2025-2026). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fifth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Media Contacts:

Tracy Hickenbottom/Rachael Rennich/Lizzy Keach

212-606-1197

mediarelations@hss.edu