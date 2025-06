Hoth Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Safety Data for Cancer Fighting HT-KIT -- Dose-Dependent Liver Activity with No Observed Toxicity Supports IND Pathway

HOTH ALERT: Hoth Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Safety Data for HT-KIT — Dose-Dependent Activity, No Toxicity, IND on Deck

Study Results:

Liver weight increased from 1.11g → 1.32g across 0 → 3.0 mg/kg

No adverse effects on kidney, spleen, or thymus

100% clean safety profile — no visible lesions or gross pathology

Validates safety of HT-KIT in vivo

Robb Knie, CEO: "These results strengthen our confidence in HT-KIT as we advance toward clinical trials. A strong safety signal with dose responsiveness and no toxicity gives us a clear path forward."

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for rare and inflammatory diseases, today announced encouraging preclinical results from a multi-dose study of HT-KIT, its investigational oncology candidate targeting the c-KIT pathway.

The study demonstrated a clear dose-responsive effect on liver mass with no observable toxicity or organ pathology, reinforcing the favorable safety profile of HT-KIT as the Company prepares for further toxicology studies and regulatory advancement.

Key Preclinical Findings (HT-KIT):

Liver weight increased from 1.11g at 0 mg/kg to 1.32g at 3.0 mg/kg , consistent with pharmacological engagement.

, consistent with pharmacological engagement. Kidney and spleen weights remained stable , indicating no off-target or systemic toxicity.

, indicating no off-target or systemic toxicity. Thymus and other critical organ weights were within normal range across all groups.

were within normal range across all groups. No gross pathology or visible lesions observed in any treated animal.

"These clean and compelling safety results validate our confidence in HT-KIT," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "A dose-dependent biological signal without organ damage strongly supports our plan to move forward with GLP studies and an IND submission."

Hoth Therapeutics expects to initiate GLP toxicology studies, with plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application soon after.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, and the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of any health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:



LR Advisors LLC



Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com



www.hoththerapeutics.com



Phone: (678) 570-6791

