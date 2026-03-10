Hoth Therapeutics Reports Positive Female Preclinical Data Showing HT-VA Restores Cholesterol Levels and Improves Lipid Metabolism in MASLD Model

HT-VA restores cholesterol to control-diet levels and maintains lower triglycerides compared with semaglutide in western diet–fed female mice

Treatment preserved hepatic autophagy and maintained normal liver cellular homeostasis

Findings support continued development of HT-VA for metabolic dysfunction associated with obesity and MASLD

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced new female-specific preclinical results from the second phase of its metabolic disease study evaluating glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF).

The second phase of the study evaluated serum liver biochemistry and hepatic molecular pathways in female mice fed a western diet to model metabolic dysfunction associated with obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD).

Results demonstrate that GDNF improved lipid metabolism biomarkers and preserved key cellular pathways in the liver compared with western diet controls and the GLP-1 agonist Semaglutide.

GDNF Restores Elevated Cholesterol Levels to Control-Diet Range in Western Diet–Fed Female Mice

Female mice fed a western diet demonstrated increased serum cholesterol levels relative to control diet animals.

Treatment with GDNF restored cholesterol concentrations to levels comparable with control diet-fed mice, indicating improved lipid metabolism in the diet-induced metabolic dysfunction model.

GDNF Maintains Lower Triglyceride Levels While Semaglutide Increases Triglycerides in Female Mice

Female mice treated with Semaglutide while on a western diet showed increased serum triglyceride levels.

In contrast, GDNF-treated western diet mice maintained lower triglyceride levels, demonstrating a more favorable lipid profile in this study.

Albumin and Alkaline Phosphatase Remain Stable Across Female Treatment Groups

Analysis of liver biochemistry markers demonstrated:

No change in albumin (ALB) levels across diets or treatments

No significant change in alkaline phosphatase (ALP)

These findings indicate liver synthetic function remained stable across female treatment groups.

GDNF Preserves Hepatic Autophagy While Semaglutide Increases p62 Accumulation

Evaluation of liver autophagy markers revealed:

Semaglutide increased p62/SQSTM1 levels in western diet-fed female mice

GDNF treatment did not increase p62 expression

Accumulation of p62 is associated with impaired autophagic degradation, suggesting GDNF preserved normal cellular recycling pathways in the liver.

No Activation of Lipid Uptake or Lipogenesis Pathways Observed in Female Mice Treated with GDNF

Protein expression analysis showed:

No change in PPARγ expression

No change in CD36 expression

These proteins are associated with hepatic lipid uptake and fat accumulation, indicating that GDNF improved metabolic biomarkers without activating lipogenic pathways.

Semaglutide Increases Hepatic AKT Signaling While GDNF Shows No Change

Western diet-fed female mice treated with Semaglutide demonstrated increased phosphorylation of AKT (pAKT) in liver tissue.

By contrast, GDNF treatment did not significantly alter pAKT signaling, highlighting a distinct molecular signaling profile.

Study Overview

The second phase of the preclinical study focused on evaluating liver metabolism and molecular signaling pathways in female mice.

Study design included:

Female mice fed control diet or western diet for eight weeks

Four weeks of treatment with GDNF, semaglutide, or vehicle

Evaluation of serum liver biochemistry and hepatic protein expression related to lipid metabolism, autophagy, and apoptosis

Each treatment group included 8–10 animals, with results reported as mean ± SEM.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

