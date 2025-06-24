Hoth Therapeutics HT-001 Interim Results First-in-Class Topical Therapy Preserves Cancer Treatment While Resolving Dermatologic Side Effects

Hoth Therapeutics' HT-001 Achieves 100% Response Rate in at least one endpoint in Phase 2a Trial in PK Patients for EGFR Inhibitor-Related Skin Toxicities.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for rare and serious inflammatory conditions, today announced that its investigational candidate HT-001 met the primary efficacy endpoint in at least one metric in 100% of patients in its ongoing Phase 2a clinical study (CLEER-001) evaluating treatment for epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor (EGFRI)-induced cutaneous toxicities.

EGFR inhibitors, used widely to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic, breast, colorectal, and head and neck cancers, are associated with dermatologic side effects in up to 90% of patients, often resulting in painful rashes, pruritus, dryness, nail changes, and alopecia. These adverse events frequently force dose reductions or treatment discontinuation, limiting therapeutic efficacy and patient outcomes.

"HT-001 is a breakthrough candidate with the potential to be the first FDA-approved therapy specifically targeting these EGFRI-related skin toxicities," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "The ability to preserve full-dose cancer treatment while improving patient quality of life addresses a critical unmet need across oncology."

Phase 2a Trial Highlights (CLEER-001)

100% of enrolled patients in open-label cohort achieved at least one primary endpoint of clinical dermatologic improvement

Over 65% reported reductions in pain and pruritus (itching)

0% required dose reduction or discontinuation of their EGFRI therapy.

Topical therapy was well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

HT-001 is a once-daily topical gel formulated with an FDA-approved neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist (NK1RA). This mechanism mitigates inflammatory pathways triggered by EGFR inhibition, particularly Substance P-driven responses that lead to skin breakdown. By targeting the neuroinflammatory axis, HT-001 reduces symptoms without immunosuppression or systemic toxicity.

Supporting Preclinical Data

In preclinical rat models co-treated with erlotinib (5.85 mg/kg/day), HT-001 significantly reduced:

Dermatitis and alopecia severity

Inflammatory markers including Substance P and neutrophil activity

Disease progression even when HT-001 was introduced after symptom onset.

Additionally, in compassionate-use human cases, complete symptom resolution was observed within one week, with no recurrence for up to three weeks post-treatment discontinuation.

Regulatory and Development Pathway

HT-001 is being advanced under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, enabling the use of existing safety data to accelerate development. Key milestones include:

IND opened and chronic toxicology completed.

Phase 2a trial (CLEER-001) currently underway in the U.S.

Phase 2b /3 trial planning in progress

About Hoth Therapeutics



Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company's pipeline includes treatments targeting rare diseases, inflammatory skin disorders, cancer, and neurological conditions. For more information, visit: www.hoththerapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statement



Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

