Hologic Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025

– Revenue of $1,049.5 Million Grows 6.2% –

– GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.83 Increases 9.2%, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.13 Up 11.9% –

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HOLX #earnings--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the Company’s financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended September 27, 2025. The Company reported revenue of $1,049.5 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.83, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.13.

Highlights

On October 21, 2025, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Blackstone and TPG in a transaction valued at up to $79 per share (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Revenue of $1,049.5 million increased 6.2% for the quarter, or 5.4% in constant currency. Total organic revenue excluding COVID-19 and related revenue, the divested blood screening and SSI businesses, the acquired Gynesonics business, and the acquired Endomagnetics business for July increased 6.2%, or 5.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.83 for the quarter increased 9.2%. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 increased 11.9%.

Diagnostics revenue of $454.1 million increased 2.4%, or 1.5% in constant currency, driven primarily by higher core U.S. molecular diagnostics sales, partially offset by lower sales of COVID-19 assays and lower sales in China. Excluding COVID-19 and related revenue, organic diagnostics sales grew 5.4%, or 4.4% on a constant currency basis. Molecular diagnostics revenue increased 1.2%, or 0.4% in constant currency, driven primarily by higher sales of the Company’s BV CV/TV and Panther Fusion assays. Excluding COVID-19 and related revenue, molecular diagnostics revenue grew 5.3%, or 4.5% on a constant currency basis.

Breast Health revenue of $393.7 million increased 4.8%, or 4.2% in constant currency, driven primarily by strong sales of interventional products, the inclusion of Endomagnetics, and continued improvement in U.S. sales execution. Organic breast health revenue, which excludes sales from the divested SSI business as well as July sales from the acquired Endomagnetics business, increased 3.3%, or 2.7% in constant currency.

Surgical revenue of $172.5 million grew 10.2%, or 9.5% in constant currency, driven primarily by increased sales of MyoSure and Fluent, and the acquired Gynesonics business. Organic surgical revenue, which excludes sales from Gynesonics, increased 5.3%, or 4.5% in constant currency.

Cash flow from operations was $355.1 million in the fourth quarter.

The Company received FDA clearance and CE marking for its Panther Fusion Gastrointestinal Bacterial and Expanded Bacterial Assays.

Key financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter are shown in the table below.

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4’25 Q4’24 Change Increase (Decrease) Q4’25 Q4’24 Change Increase (Decrease) Revenue $1,049.5 $987.9 6.2% $1,049.5 $987.9 6.2% Gross margin 55.6% 56.5% (90 bps) 60.9% 61.5% (60 bps) Operating expenses $346.5 $327.6 5.8% $311.9 $311.0 0.3% Operating margin 22.6% 23.3% (70 bps) 31.2% 30.0% 120 bps Net margin 17.9% 18.1% (20 bps) 24.3% 24.0% 30 bps Diluted EPS $0.83 $0.76 9.2% $1.13 $1.01 11.9%

Throughout this press release, all dollar figures are in millions, except EPS, unless otherwise noted. Some totals may not foot due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared to the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP results exclude certain cash and non-cash items as discussed under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Constant currency percentage changes show current period revenue results as if the foreign exchange rates were the same as those in the prior year period. Organic revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter exclude the divested blood screening and SSI ultrasound imaging businesses, as well as the acquired Endomagnetics business for July (included in interventional breast solutions) and the acquired Gynesonics business (included in GYN surgical). Revenue from acquired businesses is generally included in organic revenue starting a year after the acquisition.

Revenue Detail

Increase (Decrease) $ in millions Q4’25 Q4’24 Global Reported Change Global Constant Currency Change U.S. Reported Change International Reported Change International Constant Currency Change Diagnostics Cytology and perinatal $123.1 $116.5 5.7% 4.1% 5.2% 6.5% 2.5% Molecular diagnostics $323.1 $319.3 1.2% 0.4% 0.8% 2.5% (1.1%) Blood screening $7.9 $7.5 5.3% 5.3% 5.3% N/A N/A Total diagnostics $454.1 $443.3 2.4% 1.5% 1.9% 4.1% 0.3% Organic diagnostics ex. COVID-19 $417.1 $395.8 5.4% 4.4% 5.5% 5.2% 1.2% Organic molecular ex. COVID-19 $294.0 $279.3 5.3% 4.5% 5.6% 4.1% 0.3% Breast health Breast imaging $291.5 $293.4 (0.6%) (1.2%) 0.7% (5.7%) (8.2%) Interventional breast solutions $102.2 $82.1 24.5% 23.7% 24.5% 24.9% 21.1% Total breast health $393.7 $375.5 4.8% 4.2% 5.9% 1.4% (1.5%) Organic breast health $387.5 $375.2 3.3% 2.7% 4.6% (1.2%) (3.9%) Organic interventional $96.1 $82.1 17.1% 16.4% 18.4% 12.8% 9.8% GYN surgical $172.5 $156.5 10.2% 9.5% 8.1% 16.2% 13.3% Organic surgical $164.8 $156.5 5.3% 4.5% 4.3% 8.2% 5.3% Skeletal health $29.2 $12.7 129.9% 128.1% 62.8% 359.4% 349.8% Total $1,049.5 $987.9 6.2% 5.4% 5.2% 9.4% 6.0% Organic revenue (definition above) $1,027.7 $980.1 4.9% 4.0% 4.1% 7.2% 3.9% Organic revenue excluding COVID-19 $998.6 $940.1 6.2% 5.4% 5.7% 7.8% 4.4%

Other Financial Highlights

U.S. revenue of $784.4 million increased 5.2%. International revenue of $265.1 million increased 9.4%, or 6.0% in constant currency.

GAAP gross margin of 55.6% decreased (90) basis points, primarily due to expenses associated with closing the Manchester, England manufacturing facility, which manufactures certain molecular diagnostics products. Non-GAAP gross margin of 60.9% decreased (60) basis points, primarily due to product mix and increased tariff expenses.

GAAP operating margin of 22.6% decreased (70) basis points, primarily due to the inclusion of Gynesonics, increased transaction expenses, and impairment and restructuring charges. Non-GAAP operating margin of 31.2% increased 120 basis points, primarily due to increased leverage on operating expenses from revenue growth.

GAAP net income of $187.3 million increased 4.9%, while non-GAAP net income of $254.7 million increased 7.2%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $347.0 million, an increase of 7.2%.

COVID-19 revenue, which consisted of COVID-19 assay revenue of $5.9 million and other COVID-19 related revenue of $23.2 million, decreased (27.3%), or (28.0%) in constant currency.

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.96 billion and an adjusted net leverage ratio (net debt over adjusted EBITDA) of 0.4 times. In addition, the Company had short-term investments of $243 million.

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was 13.9%, a decrease of (20) basis points compared to the prior year period.

Given Hologic’s agreement to be acquired by Blackstone and TPG, the Company is not providing annual or quarterly financial guidance for fiscal year 2026, and will not host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: constant currency revenues; organic revenues; organic revenues excluding COVID-19; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating margin; non-GAAP effective tax rate; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP net income margin; non-GAAP EPS; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted net leverage ratio and adjusted ROIC. Organic revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 excludes the divested Blood Screening and SSI ultrasound imaging businesses, the acquired Endomagnetics business for July and the acquired Gynesonics business. Revenue from acquired businesses is generally included in organic revenue starting a year after the acquisition. Organic revenue excluding COVID-19 revenues is organic revenue less COVID-19 assay revenue, COVID-19 related sales of instruments, collection kits and ancillaries, COVID-19 related revenue from Diagenode and Mobidiag, as well as COVID-19 related license revenue, and revenues from discontinued products in Diagnostics. The Company defines its non-GAAP net income, EPS, and other non-GAAP financial measures to exclude, as applicable: (i) the amortization of intangible assets; (ii) the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and equipment, and charges for the purchase of intellectual property to be used in a development project that has no future alternative use; (iii) adjustments to record contingent consideration at fair value; (iv) charges to write-off inventory for a product line discontinuance; (v) restructuring charges, facility closure and consolidation charges (including accelerated depreciation), and costs incurred to integrate acquisitions (including retention, contract termination costs, legal and professional consulting services); (vi) transaction related expenses for acquisitions; (vii) the step-up to fair value for acquired inventory sold; (viii) debt extinguishment losses and related transaction costs; (ix) the unrealized (gains) losses on the mark-to-market of foreign currency contracts to hedge operating results for which the Company has not elected hedge accounting; (x) litigation settlement charges (benefits) and non-income tax related charges (benefits); (xi) other-than-temporary impairment losses on investments and realized gains and losses resulting from the sale of investments; (xii) the one-time discrete impacts related to internal restructurings and non-operational items; (xiii) other one-time, non-recurring, unusual or infrequent charges, expenses or gains that may not be indicative of the Company's core business results; and (xiv) income taxes related to such adjustments. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as its non-GAAP net income plus net interest income/expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense included in its non-GAAP net income. The Company defines its adjusted net leverage ratio as the principal amount of its debt net of cash and cash equivalents, divided by its adjusted EBITDA for the last four quarters. The Company defines its adjusted ROIC as its non-GAAP operating income for a trailing twelve months tax effected by its non-GAAP effective tax rate divided by the sum of its average net debt and stockholders’ equity, which is adjusted to exclude the after-tax effects of goodwill and intangible assets and equipment impairment charges.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items many of which can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of Hologic's historical operating results, comparison to competitors' operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Hologic's business.

Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the tables accompanying this release.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

