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HLS Therapeutics to Host Q2 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), announces that it will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer; John Hanna, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Walsh, Chief Commercial Officer. Slides to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via webcast.

CONFERENCE ID: 73365

DATE: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

WEBCAST LINK: https://app.webinar.net/r71WPd4Pl5Y 

TRADITIONAL DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-699-1199 or 1-416-945-7677

RAPIDCONNECT: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/4f4NScC     

TAPED REPLAY: 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450

REPLAY CODE: 73365#

The taped replay will be available for seven days and the archived webcast will be available for 365 days.

A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics' website at www.hlstherapeutics.com.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com 

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

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