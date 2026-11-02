Hinge Bio to Present Latest Results of HB2198, a Novel B-Cell Depleting Agent for Treating Autoimmune Disease, at ACR Convergence 2026

Early clinical data and additional preclinical data of HB2198 will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge Bio, Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class antibody therapeutics, referred to as “GEM-DIMERs™”, today announced that data on HB2198 will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026, being held in Orlando, Florida November 6-11, 2026.

The poster will present additional preclinical data as well as early B-cell depletion and safety data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of HB2198, the Company’s lead novel product candidate targeting both CD19 and CD20 and incorporating enhanced dual Fc domains. Hinge Bio is conducting two Phase 1 clinical trials of HB2198: a basket study in autoimmune disease patients and another in normal healthy volunteers which has recently completed enrollment.

Poster details are as follows:

Title: HB2198: A Tetravalent Bispecific anti-CD19/CD20 Antibody with Dual Fc Domains for Enhanced Immune Effector Functions and Deep B Cell Depletion in SLE

Submission Number: 2447369

Session: Poster Session B, (1099-1115) B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster B

Session Date/Time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Presenting Authors: Juha Punnonen, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer; Paul Brunetta, MD, Chief Medical Officer; Brendon Frank, Senior Scientist;

Summary: HB2198 represents a new differentiated class of B-cell depleting antibody with multiple mechanisms of action. Its dual Fc domains drive increased binding to FcγR-bearing cells and potent ADCP, ADCC, and CDC. In addition, independent of its Fc domains, HB2198 demonstrated potent direct cell killing in cultures of B lymphocytes from patients with SLE. This multimodal activity is designed to overcome immune complex–mediated resistance and impaired effector function in SLE without inducing T-cell activation or associated cytokine release. Currently in Phase 1 clinical evaluation, HB2198 has the potential to achieve deep B-cell depletion and immune reset as an off-the-shelf antibody-based therapeutic.

About HB2198

HB2198, Hinge Bio’s lead product candidate from its proprietary GEM-DIMER™ platform, is designed to improve efficacy, safety, and convenience in the treatment of B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Emerging clinical evidence suggests that deeper tissue B-cell depletion is associated with greater efficacy in a variety of autoimmune disorders. HB2198 targets both CD19 and CD20, with enhanced binding and engagement of immune effector cells without activating T cells. Preclinical studies have demonstrated potent depletion of both peripheral blood and tissue-resident B cells in vivo, with a promising preclinical safety profile. The therapeutic goal of HB2198 is to achieve immunological remission through rapid and deep B-cell depletion while offering the potential safety, convenience, accessibility, and cost advantages of an off-the-shelf, antibody-based therapeutic compared with T-cell-based approaches such as CAR-T therapies and T-cell engagers (TCEs). Hinge Bio is currently conducting two Phase 1 clinical trials of HB2198: a basket study in patients with autoimmune diseases and a study in healthy volunteers.

About Hinge Bio

Hinge Bio, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary GEM-DIMER™ platform to design and develop the next generation of therapeutics to address the problems of inadequate efficacy, resistance, and side effects in the fields of immune-mediated diseases and cancer. The GEM-DIMER™ platform enables the creation of multivalent, multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics that are designed for enhanced biological activity and unique functionality. Hinge Bio is advancing a pipeline of programs with an initial focus on autoimmune disease.

Contact:

LifeSci Advisors on Behalf of Hinge Bio:

Chris Nardo at cnardo@lifesciadvisors.com or info@hingebio.com

Learn more at www.hingebio.com.