HFSA’s 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting to Feature Late-Breaking Trials That Could Reshape Heart Failure Treatment

October 9-12, 2026 | Phoenix, Arizona -- New data spans pharmacotherapy, imaging and diagnostics, and device therapy for patients with cardiomyopathy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) today announced the Late-Breaking Clinical Research slate for its Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM), October 9-12, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This year's late-breaking program spans pharmacotherapy, imaging and diagnostics, and device-based therapy - including new data on whether a novel oral therapy could establish an additional treatment pillar for both HFrEF and HFpEF, a first-of-its-kind imaging approach designed to detect cardiac amyloidosis without an invasive biopsy, and real-world outcomes from established device therapies. View all late-breaking science below and online.

These trials ... represent some of the most anticipated data in ... medicine for patients with cardiomyopathy this year.

"This year's Late-Breaking Science program reflects the pace of innovation transforming heart failure care," said Jennifer Thibodeau, MD, MSCS, 2026 HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting Program Committee Chair. "These trials showcase advances in pharmacotherapy, imaging and diagnostics, as well as device therapy, and represent some of the most anticipated data in cardiovascular medicine for patients with cardiomyopathy this year."

Late-breaking clinical research to be featured during two plenary sessions includes results and updates from these major randomized trials:

Sunday, October 11 Plenary Session | 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Late-Breaking Evidence from Novel Therapies to Real-World Outcomes

Cycle-1 REF A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Dose-Finding Study to Assess the Safety and Effectiveness of Tovinontrine in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction: The Cycle-1 REF Trial

Cycle-2 PEF A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Clinical Study to Assess the Safety and Effectiveness of Tovinontrine in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: The Cycle-2 PEF Trial

CARDIO- TTRansform Effect of Eplontersen on Health Status in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Enrolled in the CARDIO- TTRansform Trial 124I- Evuzamitide Amyloid-targeted PET/CT Scan: Potential for Detection of Early Cardiac Amyloidosis in a Prospective Multicenter Phase 3 Study Cohort

Cardiac Contractility Modulation Therapy One-Year Real-World Clinical Outcomes Following Cardiac Contractility Modulation Therapy from the U.S. Post-Approval Study

REBALANCE The REBALANCE Registry: Real World Outcomes Following Baroreflex Activation Therapy



Monday, October 12 Plenary Session | 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Late-Breaking Evidence from Novel Therapies to Real-World Outcomes

ACACIA- HCM Global Efficacy Of Aficamten In Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From ACACIA- HCM Aficamten Improves Comprehensive Measures of Exercise Performance in Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Prespecified Analysis of ACACIA- HCM

POSEIDON Prevalence of Cardiovascular Inflammation and Associated Patient Characteristics and Biomarker Profiles Across the Heart Failure Spectrum in the United States: Results From the POSEIDON Study

C-MIC III & C-MIC II Effects of Cardiac Microcurrent Therapy on Exercise Capacity: Independent Core Laboratory CPET Analysis of the C-MIC II Trial Six-Month Outcomes of Subcutaneous Cardiac Microcurrent Therapy: Comparative Analysis of the C-MIC III Pilot Study with the C-MIC II Randomized Trial



Late-breaking clinical research showcases novel results of major randomized trials and rapidly evolving research. Due to the exceptional volume and quality of research submitted this year, HFSA will also feature late-breaking research through Rapid Fire Oral Sessions. These Rapid Fire sessions are fast-paced oral presentations spotlighting key data from late breaking clinical research. Sessions take place on Sunday and Monday with Q&A and new topics each day.

Sunday, October 11 | Rapid Fire 1 | 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Ratio of Serum Transthyretin to NT- proBNP is a Novel Prognostic Measure for Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Insights From ATTRibute -CM

to NT- is a Novel Prognostic Measure for Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Insights From -CM Colchicine In Patients With Heart Failure And Preserved Ejection Fraction: A Crossover Trial

In Patients With Heart Failure And Preserved Ejection Fraction: A Crossover Trial The ReDS -SAFE HF II: Remote Dielectric Sensing-Guided Decongestion Strategy In Patients Hospitalized For Heart Failure. A Trial Design

-SAFE HF II: Remote Dielectric Sensing-Guided Strategy In Patients Hospitalized For Heart Failure. A Trial Design Early eGFR Decline Following Acoramidis Initiation is Associated With Reduced Risk of Recurrent Cardiovascular Hospitalizations and Mortality

Decline Following Initiation is Associated With Reduced Risk of Recurrent Cardiovascular Hospitalizations and Mortality Gator SCALES- WHF : Sub-Cutaneous Administration of Lasix to Eliminate Symptoms of Worsening Heart Failure

: Sub-Cutaneous Administration of to Eliminate Symptoms of Worsening Heart Failure Real World Comparative Effectiveness Study of Acoramidis Versus Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Using the Epic COSMOS Data Platform

Versus in Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Using the Epic COSMOS Data Platform Dosing And Safety Of Aficamten For Symptomatic Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy In The ACACIA- HCM Trial

Sunday, October 11 | Rapid Fire 2 | 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Ambulatory Upright Pulmonary Artery Pressure and Risk of HF Hospitalization and Death in Patients with Chronic Heart Failure

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and EECP as Adjuvant Therapy in Heart Failure : A Prospective Interventional Study

Oxygen Therapy and as Therapy in Heart Failure : A Prospective Study Baroreflex Activation Therapy in Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction: First Real-World Evidence of Reduced Hospitalization Burden

Activation Therapy in Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction: First Real-World Evidence of Reduced Hospitalization Burden Cost-Effectiveness Of ReDS -Guided Heart Failure Management

-Guided Heart Failure Management Pulmonary Artery Pressure Response to Loop and Thiazide Diuretic Intensification in Heart Failure: Impact of Diuretic Class and Patient Characteristics

Diuretic Intensification in Heart Failure: Impact of Diuretic Class and Patient Characteristics Ambient Home Monitoring of Peripheral Oedema Significantly Reduces Heart Failure Events: Final Results from the Randomized HF-TRACK Trial

Significantly Reduces Heart Failure Events: Final Results from the Randomized HF-TRACK Trial Therapeutic Sequencing Is Projected to Improve Quality-Adjusted Survival in Heart Transplant Candidates with Advanced Heart Failure: A Risk-Selected Left Ventricular Assist Device-First Strategy

Sunday, October 11 | Rapid Fire 3 | 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Impact of Eplontersen on Cardiac Biomarkers in Participants with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in the CARDIO- TTRansform Phase III Trial

on Cardiac Biomarkers in Participants with Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in the CARDIO- Phase III Trial Weight Loss Surgery Impact on Comprehensive Metabolic Responses to Exercise in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction Primary Results

Trajectories of Dyspnea After Heart Failure Hospitalization: A Prospective Longitudinal Cohort Study

After Heart Failure Hospitalization: A Prospective Longitudinal Cohort Study Achieving Near Target-Dose Quadruple Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy Before Hospital Discharge After Acute Heart Failure: The STRONG-HF Japan Study

Association of Quadruple Therapy Achievement and Biochemically Verified Medication Adherence with Outcomes in HFrEF : Insights from the POLY-HF Trial

: Insights from the POLY-HF Trial The Impact Of An Adaptive Patient-Centered Web Application on Medication Optimization In Patients With HFrEF : A Multicenter Randomized Trial

Monday, October 12 | Rapid Fire 4 | 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM

TAILORD Electronic Intervention to Improve Therapy in a Diverse Cohort of Patients with Heart Failure

Electronic Intervention to Improve Therapy in a Diverse Cohort of Patients with Heart Failure Post-ARIES Antithrombotic Implementation and Safety Evaluation in HeartMate 3 (PRAISE HM-3)

Implementation and Safety Evaluation in 3 (PRAISE HM-3) EDG -15400, A Cardiac Sarcomere Modulator, Demonstrated Favorable Pharmacokinetics , Pharmacodynamics , and Tolerability in Healthy Adult Participants

-15400, A Cardiac Modulator, Demonstrated Favorable , , and in Healthy Adult Participants Rapid Non-invasive Sensors-Derived Assessment of Left Ventricular Filling Pressure in Patients Presenting With Acute Dyspnea

Three-Year Results of PROACTIVE-HF Trial Stratified by Sex

The meeting kicks off in just three weeks. A full schedule-at-a-glance is available online, as well as information on the science and research available at the meeting. Learn more about the meeting and register at hfsa.org/asm2026.

Media Registration & Embargo Policy

Credentialed and accredited media may register for complimentary press access to HFSA ASM 2026 by contacting Laura Poko at lpoko@hfsa.org. As part of HFSA's 24-Hour Press Access Window, credentialed and accredited media will receive embargoed access to press materials beginning 24 hours before each embargo lifts. During this period, media may review embargoed press releases, abstracts, and presenter details via a secure, password-protected folder, and schedule pre-embargo interviews with late-breaking science presenters. All interviews and materials remain strictly embargoed until the time of presentation listed above.

Follow #HFSA2026 for real-time coverage from the meeting.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, lpoko@hfsa.org

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SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America