HERVolution Appoints Dr. Tine Gaziel as CMO to Advance Dark Genome-Targeting Immune Therapy into the Clinic

As an experienced and thoughtful medical executive, Dr. Gaziel directed key clinical development and research at Eli Lilly, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, and Genmab

In her new role, she will oversee the regulatory and clinical development of the company's novel HERV-targeting pipeline; including plans to enter the clinic with lead immune therapy assets, IPT-001 and IPT-002, focused on diseases of aging such as cancer and metabolic disease

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HERVolution Therapeutics ApS ('HERVolution'), a dark genome-focused biotechnology company developing immunotherapies to address aging-related diseases, today announced Tine Gaziel, MD, PhD, has joined as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Gaziel is a clinical oncologist and holds a PhD in models for brain tumors from the University of Copenhagen. She brings over 20 years of clinical and industry experience with Eli Lilly, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, and Genmab. While at Genmab, Dr. Gaziel directed and managed clinical development of multiple cutting-edge early phase immuno-oncology assets in the Early Solid Tumor Group.

As CMO, she will oversee HERVolution's regulatory strategy and clinical program design, operations, and execution as it advances its portfolio of novel immunotherapies targeting deleterious antigens from the dark genome. HERVolution is currently progressing lead assets, IPT-001 and IPT-002, as human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-targeted immune therapies with the potential to address several diseases of aging, including metabolic diseases and cancer.

"Tine joins us with an impressive track record of early clinical development expertise that will accelerate our immune therapies towards the clinic," said J. Robert Coleman, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of HERVolution. "Unlocking the therapeutic potential of human endogenous retroviruses, or HERVs, is uncharted territory that provides exciting opportunities to revolutionize treatment for aging-related diseases. Tine's leadership and deep expertise will be invaluable as we demonstrate clinical feasibility for our approach with focused advancement of our pipeline while prioritizing patient safety."

Before joining HERVolution, Dr. Gaziel held roles at Genmab, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, and Eli Lilly where she played pivotal roles in advancing novel therapeutics from early-stage research through late-stage development. She has successfully led global clinical programs, shaped regulatory strategies and guided business-critical decisions for innovative therapies. Dr. Gaziel's experience as a practicing clinician enables her to bring deep firsthand insight into relevant patient care and therapeutic needs.

"Given the pressing need for innovative solutions to treat cancer, metabolic disorders and neurological diseases of aging, I'm excited to join HERVolution. Our efforts and platform have the potential to, for the first time, empower the human immune system to effectively target the dark genome antigens implicated in these diseases, unlocking opportunities for new treatments," said Dr. Gaziel. "The company's novel pipeline of immune therapies offers off-the-shelf applications and potential to efficiently address priority diseases with HERV-targeted treatments, and I look forward to collaborating with the team toward bringing them to the clinic."

HERVolution is currently in cGMP manufacturing of lead asset IPT-001 with plans to initiate clinical evaluation by early next year.

HERVolution Therapeutics (formerly InProTher Aps) is a dark genome-focused biotechnology company based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the U.S., pioneering novel human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-targeted immunotherapies to address diseases of aging. With its proprietary engineering approaches, HERVolution has rationally redesigned HERV-antigens to yield a new class of highly immunogenic antigens to address cancer, metabolic, and other aging-related diseases. The company's world-class scientific team has advanced a strong product development pipeline, with lead program, IPT-001, anticipated to enter the clinic in 2025. For more information, please visit: HERVolutionTx.com

