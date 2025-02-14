SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Heron Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, February 27, 2025

February 14, 2025 
2 min read

CARY, N.C., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX) (“Heron” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by phone by utilizing the following registration link which will provide participants with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The conference call will also be available via webcast under the Investor Relations section of Heron’s website at www.herontx.com. An archive of the teleconference and webcast will also be made available on Heron’s website for 60 days following the call.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Ira Duarte

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

iduarte@herontx.com

858-251-4400

(PRNewsfoto/Heron Therapeutics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heron-therapeutics-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-february-27-2025-302376545.html

SOURCE Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

North Carolina Earnings
