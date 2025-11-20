Hercules Pharmaceuticals Announces Membership in the Healthcare Distribution Alliance and Board Appointment of Timothy Ward

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hercules Pharmaceuticals (Hercules), a national leader in pharmaceutical distribution and provider-aligned GPO services, today announced its membership in the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), the leading trade association representing pharmaceutical distributors in the United States. In connection with the announcement, Timothy Ward, Founder, President and Chief Legal Officer of Hercules, has been appointed to the HDA Board of Directors.

Hercules joins HDA at a time when drug shortages, supply chain vulnerabilities, and financial strain on providers and manufacturers alike are reshaping the healthcare landscape. The company’s model is designed to address these pressures through integrated, values-driven operations and scalable commercial infrastructure.

“We are honored to join the Healthcare Distribution Alliance and stand alongside organizations committed to building a stronger, more equitable supply chain,” said Sara Amani, Founder and CEO of Hercules. “Our approach is rooted in ethical access to medicine and operational precision. Joining HDA affirms our belief that transparency, agility, and shared responsibility are essential to solving the systemic challenges facing U.S. healthcare today.”

This step reflects a shared interest in supporting a pharmaceutical supply chain that is efficient, responsive, and focused on continuity of access to medicines. Hercules looks forward to contributing to HDA’s collaborative efforts to enhance supply chain performance, encourage operational best practices, and support provider-facing distribution strategies within a well-established industry framework.

“HDA is pleased to welcome Hercules Pharmaceuticals into our membership,” said Chip Davis, President and CEO of the Healthcare Distribution Alliance. “We are committed to supporting a safe, secure, and efficient supply chain for medicines and healthcare products. The engagement of new members like Hercules strengthens our collective ability to address current challenges and advance the shared mission of improving patient access to care.”

As a member of HDA, Hercules will actively contribute to industry-wide initiatives focused on innovation, regulatory excellence, and collaborative problem-solving. Timothy Ward’s appointment to the HDA Board reflects the company’s commitment to long-term industry leadership.

About Hercules Pharmaceuticals

Hercules Pharmaceuticals is a national pharmaceutical distributor and steward of AriaGPO, a provider-aligned group purchasing organization (GPO). With a mission-driven focus and a commercial model built for resilience, Hercules helps healthcare providers reduce concentration risk, enhance financial performance, and ensure consistent access to critical therapies.

Hercules’ national distribution platform, bolstered by its proprietary GPO, AriaGPO, offers a distinct alternative to traditional models by combining structural agility with an elevated standard of service. Rather than relying on consolidated pipelines, Hercules operates as a true risk mitigation channel, providing redundancy and strategic diversification to health systems and pharmacies nationwide. The company’s direct relationships with a global network of U.S.-licensed manufacturers enable faster, more transparent sourcing and supply continuity.

Its fulfillment operations are built to flex across classes of trade, from large health systems and oncology clinics to specialty and retail partners, with customized logistics tailored to each provider. Central to Hercules’ differentiation is its High-Touch Partnership Model: every partner is supported by a dedicated client operations team that ensures seamless onboarding, responsive issue resolution, and personalized account management. These services are further enhanced by Aria’s embedded contracting and formulary tools, which align purchasing strategies with real-time clinical and financial objectives.

This integrated model empowers providers to enhance control over their supply chain strategy while securing uninterrupted access to high-value medicines. Hercules serves hospitals, health systems, specialty pharmacies, community practices, and retail providers across the U.S.

For more information, visit www.herculesrx.com and www.ariagpo.com.

Media Contact



For HDA

info@hda.org (202) 963-1200



For Hercules

press@herculesrx.com (Hercules) (800) 815‑5800