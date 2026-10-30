HepaTx CEO Eric Schuur, PhD, Appointed to Oregon Innovation Council

Bend, Oregon — 30th October 2026 — HepaTx Corporation, a biotechnology company developing investigational cell therapies for serious liver disease, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Schuur, PhD, has been appointed by the Governor of Oregon to the Oregon Innovation Council (Oregon InC).

Oregon InC is a public-private partnership that supports the commercialization of new technologies and oversees Business Oregon’s innovation programs. Guided by Oregon’s 10-Year Innovation Plan, the council supports innovation-based businesses, entrepreneurship, and economic growth across the state.

Dr. Schuur brings more than 25 years of experience building and advising emerging life sciences companies, with expertise spanning regenerative medicine, gene therapy, diagnostics, and oncology. At HepaTx, he leads the development of investigational cell therapies intended to address serious liver disease.

His experience also includes advising Stanford School of Medicine’s SPARK program and serving as a director of the StartX Med Labs Cooperative incubator. These roles complement his background in biotechnology development and supporting entrepreneurs as they translate research into potential products.

As a member of Oregon InC, Dr. Schuur will contribute his scientific and entrepreneurial perspective to the council’s work supporting technology commercialization, strengthening Oregon’s innovation ecosystem, and advancing the state’s economic competitiveness.

About Oregon Innovation Council

The Oregon Innovation Council (Oregon InC) is a public-private partnership established in 2005 to support innovation and economic competitiveness in Oregon. Its programs support technology commercialization, access to capital, regional entrepreneurial ecosystems, and businesses pursuing federal research funding. Learn more at Oregon InC.

About HepaTx

HepaTx Corporation is a biotechnology company developing regenerative cell therapies for serious liver disease. Its investigational approach uses hepatocyte-like cells derived from adipose tissue, with the goal of expanding treatment options for patients with limited alternatives. Learn more at www.hepatx.com.

Media Contact

Claudia Preziosi

HepaTx Corporation

cpreziosi@hepatx.clm