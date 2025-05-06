Henry Schein to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2025

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc., the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in May:

Bank of America Healthcare Conference at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas on May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time).

Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference at Lotte Hotel, New York City, on May 29, 2025, at 12:40 p.m. Eastern time.

Henry Schein’s presentations can be heard via live webcast by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. Replays will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentations.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.7 billion in 2024, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

