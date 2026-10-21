Hengrui Pharma Previews ESMO Congress 2026: 64 Research Findings Highlight Continued Progress Across Innovative Pipelines to Advance Clinical Value

64 research findings have been accepted, including three Proffered Paper presentations and three Rapid Oral presentations, spanning more than ten areas of oncology and supportive care.

More than 10 studies have been selected to highlight the latest findings on HER2- and HER3-targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in breast and lung cancers, advancing research on novel targets and exploring their clinical value across a range of applications.

Hengrui Pharma continues to expand the clinical value of established products and advance its innovative pipeline, while developing new approaches for difficult-to-treat cancers such as pancreatic cancer. Hengrui puts patient needs at the center of its mission to deliver life-changing clinical value.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 will take place in Madrid, Spain, from October 23 to 27. Hengrui Pharma will present 64 research findings at the congress, including three studies accepted for Proffered Paper presentations, three for Rapid Oral presentations, 32 for Posters and 26 for e-Posters.

The ESMO Congress is a major global platform for innovative oncology drug development and scientific exchange. Hengrui Pharma has participated for 11 consecutive years since 2016, with a total of 119 research findings accepted between 2023 and 2025. This year, the number of accepted findings continues to grow, covering more than ten cancer areas, including esophageal, gastric, liver, biliary tract, pancreatic, rectal, breast, lung, cervical, prostate and nasopharyngeal cancers, as well as thymic epithelial tumors and sarcomas. The company will also host an exhibition booth for the second consecutive year, showcasing its latest progress in exploring novel targets, expanding the clinical value of its products, and developing its innovative pipeline.

Proffered Paper Presentations Highlight Novel Targets as Hengrui Pharma Advances ADC Innovation

Two independently developed ADCs from Hengrui Pharma, the HER2-targeted trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811) and the HER3-targeted ruzaltatug rezetecan (SHR-A2009), have both been selected for Proffered Paper presentations at the ESMO Congress. The studies address clinical treatment needs in breast and lung cancers, respectively. The data from these studies will be presented during the congress.

The Proffered Paper presentation on trastuzumab rezetecan will focus on progress from HORIZON-Breast06, a randomized phase 3 study in HER2-low advanced breast cancer, led by principal investigator Academician Binghe Xu of the Cancer Hospital at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. One of the most representative products from Hengrui Pharma's ADC research and development platform, trastuzumab rezetecan is being developed for more than ten indications, including breast, lung, gastric, colorectal and cervical cancers. It is also among the innovative medicines with the highest number of breakthrough therapy designations in China. The study will further explore the therapeutic potential of trastuzumab rezetecan in this patient population and provide new evidence to support the expansion of its clinical applications.

The congress will also feature interim analyses from HERON-Lung01, a phase 3 trial comparing ruzaltatug rezetecan (SHR-A2009) with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non-small-cell lung cancer that has progressed after EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) treatment. The trial is led by principal investigator Professor Yi-Long Wu of Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital. In July 2026, following positive results from HERON-Lung01, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted for review the marketing application for ruzaltatug rezetecan, intended to treat adults with EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC whose disease has progressed following EGFR-TKI therapy. In addition, a Phase III clinical trial is currently underway to evaluate ruzaltatug rezetecan in combination with EGFR TKI as a first-line treatment for patients with EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. Outside China, ruzaltatug rezetecan has received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC whose disease has progressed following treatment with a third-generation EGFR-TKI and platinum-based chemotherapy.[1] As development progresses from early exploration to larger-scale evaluation of efficacy, the latest findings on ruzaltatug rezetecan will provide new clinical evidence on the therapeutic potential of HER3-targeted ADCs in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer.

With HER2 and HER3 among its key targets, Hengrui Pharma has built an ADC development pipeline spanning multiple targets and continues to expand potential applications across cancer types and treatment settings. Its portfolio combines further development of established targets with exploration of emerging targets.

Advancing Commercialization and R&D Innovation to Expand Clinical Value

At this year's ESMO Congress, Hengrui Pharma will also present the latest research findings from its established products and innovative pipeline. Camrelizumab, a domestically developed PD-1 inhibitor with a leading number of approved indications and cancer types covered, will be featured in a Proffered Paper presentation about UNION, a phase 3 trial of neoadjuvant short-course radiotherapy followed by camrelizumab and chemotherapy for locally advanced rectal cancer. Hengrui Pharma will also use the Rapid Oral session to present the latest findings on its phase 2 study into Nectin-4-targeted ADC SHR-A2102 in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, providing evidence to support further exploration of its clinical development potential in additional cancer types.

Alongside expanding existing treatment options, Hengrui Pharma is actively pursuing therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers such as pancreatic cancer. A combination regimen based on its independently developed KRAS G12D inhibitor HRS-4642 has been selected for a Rapid Oral presentation. This presentation will feature preliminary results from a phase 2 study of HRS-4642 plus chemotherapy, with or without adebrelimab, as perioperative therapy for KRAS G12D-mutant pancreatic cancer. HRS-4642 injection in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the CDE of the NMPA for the first-line treatment of advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer with a KRAS G12D mutation[2]. The research may offer new treatment possibilities for patients with pancreatic cancer and new approaches to exploring targeted therapies for KRAS mutations.

From expanding the clinical value of established products to pursuing advances in its innovative pipeline and difficult-to-treat cancers, Hengrui Pharma continues to drive clinical value through R&D innovation, opening up more treatment possibilities for patients with cancer.

Expanding Development Pathways to Bring Chinese Innovation to the World

Following its first exhibition booth in 2025, Hengrui Pharma will again host a booth at this year's ESMO Congress, providing a platform for international scientific exchange on its innovative products and related research. Representatives from Hengrui Pharma's leading R&D and innovation teams will also attend the congress to engage with oncology experts and researchers from around the world and explore how pharmaceutical innovation can benefit more patients globally.

Jo Feng, President and COO of Hengrui Pharma, said: "This year marks the eleventh time we have participated in ESMO, with 64 research presentations - a new record for Hengrui. We look forward to sharing our latest advances in innovative drug development, presenting clinical evidence demonstrating meaningful benefits for patients, and bringing more Chinese innovation to benefit patients worldwide."

Hengrui Pharma will present additional research data and updates throughout this year's ESMO Congress, further demonstrating the exploration and development of innovative Chinese medicines in global oncology.

About Hengrui Pharma

Hengrui Pharma is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of high-quality medicines to address unmet clinical needs. Its therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, immunological and respiratory diseases, and neuroscience. Driven by a patient-focused philosophy since its founding in 1970, Hengrui Pharma remains committed to advancing human health by striving to conquer diseases, improve health, and extend lives through the power of science and technology. For more information, visit us at Hengrui.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hengrui Oncology

Hengrui Oncology is one of Hengrui Pharma's core strategic business areas. Following decades of development, it has established a comprehensive portfolio spanning seven major disease areas, including gastrointestinal and breast cancers, as well as oncology supportive care. As of June 2026, 14 independently developed Class 1 innovative medicines, including AiRuiKa® (Camrelizumab for Injection), HengQu® (Herombopag Olamine Tablets) and AiWeiDa® (Trastuzumab Rezetecan for Injection), had been launched in China. Supported by its global R&D system and a range of international collaborations, Hengrui Oncology is accelerating its transition from innovation in China to innovation for the world, offering more precise, accessible and high-quality treatment options for patients with cancer.

For more information, please visit: www.hengrui.com

Appendix: Presentation Schedule for Key Hengrui Oncology Studies at ESMO Congress 2026 (link)



As of 19 October, 2026

Abstract number: LBA13

Study title: Trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811) in HER2-low advanced breast cancer (BC): a randomized, phase 3 study (HORIZON-Breast06)



Presenter: Ying Fan (Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences)



Session name: Proffered paper 1: Breast cancer, early and advanced stage



Session time: October 23, 13:40 - 13:50 (local time)



Therapeutic area / subcategory: Breast cancer



Product: Trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811)



Venue: Alicante Auditorium, Hall 6

Abstract number: LBA72

Study title: Ruzaltatug rezetecan, a HER3-directed ADC, vs platinum-based chemotherapy (PBC) in EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC progressing after EGFR-TKI: interim analyses (IA) from the phase 3 HERON-Lung01 trial



Presenter: Chongrui Xu (Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital)



Session name: Proffered paper 2: NSCLC, metastatic



Session time: October 26, 09:24 - 09:34 (local time)



Therapeutic area / subcategory: Lung cancer / Non-small-cell lung cancer



Product: Ruzaltatug rezetecan (SHR-A2009)



Venue: Alicante Auditorium, Hall 6

Abstract number: LBA85

Study title: HRS-4642 Plus Chemotherapy ± Adebrelimab as Perioperative Therapy in KRAS G12D-Mutant Pancreatic Cancer: Preliminary Results of a Phase 2 Study



Presenter: Chenlei Wen (Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine)



Session name: Rapid oral 2: Gastrointestinal tumour, upper digestive



Session time: October 26, 14:45 - 14:50 (local time)



Therapeutic area / subcategory: Gastrointestinal cancers / Pancreatic cancer



Products: HRS-4642 ± adebrelimab



Venue: Barcelona Auditorium, Hall 9

Abstract number: 3530O

Study title: Neoadjuvant short-course radiotherapy followed by camrelizumab and chemotherapy in locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC): The phase 3 UNION trial



Presenter: Zhen Yu Lin (Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology)



Session name: Proffered paper: Gastrointestinal tumours, lower digestive



Session time: October 25, 11:10 - 11:20 (local time)



Therapeutic area / subcategory: Gastrointestinal cancers / Rectal cancer



Product: Camrelizumab



Venue: Almeria Auditorium - Hall 9

Abstract number: 1244RO

Study title: SHR-A2102, a novel nectin-4-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer: results from a phase 2 study



Presenter: Jieping Chen (Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center)



Session name: Rapid oral 1: Gynaecological cancers



Session time: October 23, 16:20 - 16:25 (local time)



Therapeutic area / subcategory: Gynecological cancers / Cervical cancer



Product: SHR-A2102



Venue: Burgos Auditorium - Hall 3

Abstract number: 4155RO

Study title: Rivoceranib in patients with pretreated metastatic thymic epithelial tumors: phase II multi-center KCSG LU23-09 (THRIVE) trial



Presenter: Sehhoon Park (Seoul, Republic of Korea)



Session name: Rapid oral: Non-metastatic NSCLC and other thoracic malignancies



Session time: October 26, 11:02 - 11:07 (local time)



Therapeutic area / subcategory: Other / Thymic epithelial tumors



Product: Apatinib



Venue: Burgos Auditorium - Hall 3

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