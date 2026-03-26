Hengrui Pharma Announces Strong 2025 Annual Results

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, 2026, Hengrui Pharma (600276.SH; 01276.HK) announced robust financial results for the full year 2025, fueled by its dual strategy of innovation and globalization. Revenue increased 13% year-on-year to RMB 31.63 billion, and net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 21.8% to RMB 7.72 billion.

Innovation remained the engine of Hengrui's growth: Innovative drug sales increased by 26.1% year-on-year to RMB 16.34 billion, contributing 58.3% to total drug sales. This was driven by a robust pipeline across therapeutic areas, with oncology products contributing RMB 13.24 billion in revenue (+18.5% YoY), and non-oncology products contributing RMB 3.10 billion in revenue (+73.4% YoY).

Hengrui kept innovation at its core, with R&D expenditure reaching RMB 8.72 billion in 2025, accounting for 27.6% of total revenue, of which RMB 6.96 billion was expensed. During the year, the company secured seven approvals for Class 1 innovative drug, one for a Class 2 innovative drug, and six for new indications of marketed innovative drugs. The pace of regulatory progress accelerated with 15 NDA/BLAs accepted by the NMPA. Meanwhile, 28 drug candidates entered Phase III clinical trials, 61 progressed to Phase II, and 28 NMEs entered Phase I for the first time.

The company currently has over 100 proprietary innovative products in clinical development and is conducting more than 400 clinical trials. This robust portfolio will be further supported by approximately 53 innovative product and indication approvals anticipated during 2026-2028.

2025 marked another year of accelerated progress in Hengrui's global expansion. Licensing revenue rose 25.6% to RMB 3.39 billion, cementing the growing global recognition and value of the company's innovative portfolio. During the year, the company completed five overseas business development transactions for innovative drugs with leading MNCs and biotechs, highlighted by a strategic collaboration with GSK. In parallel, the company continued to advance its self-developed assets and global regulatory efforts, with multiple innovative assets entering global clinical trials.

Additionally, Hengrui successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising total proceeds of HK$11.4 billion (US$1.5 billion), including the over-allotment option — marking the largest pharmaceutical IPO in Hong Kong in the past five years and further strengthening its access to global capital.

Looking ahead, Hengrui will continue to focus on addressing unmet clinical needs with its differentiated innovative portfolio, placing equal emphasis on independent R&D and open collaboration to expand access to innovative drugs for patients worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the company's future growth prospects and pipeline potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and do not guarantee future performance. Actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Hengrui undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

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SOURCE Hengrui Pharma