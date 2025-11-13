Hemostemix Presents ACP-01 Data at University of Florida Grand Rounds: Highlights Strong Safety, Functional Gains, and Florida Access Pathway

Session led by neurosurgeon Dr. Fraser Henderson and Hemostemix CEO Thomas Smeenk for the University of Florida’s Department of Surgery, Division of Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy (Gainesville)

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) today announced key highlights from itsGrand Rounds presentation (to thevascular team. The session, titledwas delivered by(neurosurgeon) with opening remarks and policy/operations updates from, President & CEO.Cannot view this video? Visit:Attendees included UF vascular faculty and trainees and external clinicians, among them(Boston) and(MaineHealth; formerly the UF ACP-01 trial coordinator). The discussion focused onand"The autologous nature and endothelial programming of ACP-01 distinguish it from pluripotent or broadly multipotent cell types. What we consistently see is a favorable safety profile paired with biologic specificity forand.""I would like to THANKand his colleagues at thefor hosting our Grand Rounds and for welcoming the vascular, cardiology, and podiatry specialists we invited," said Thomas Smeenk, CEO of Hemostemix. The University of Florida was one of 11 Phase II clinical trial sites. Its team has seen ACP-01's results patient by patient.By allowing Hemostemix to present our clinical outcomes, mechanism of action, production-to-procedure timeline, regulatory pathway, and business model to twelve specialists in forty minutes, we quite literally walked together through the door of regenerative medicine together.Once again, my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Shah and the Department of Surgery, Division of Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy in Gainesville for their collaboration and commitment to improving patients quality of life," Smeenk said.ACP-01 (Angiogenic Cell Precursors) is a patient-derived, blood-based cell therapy programmed to form endothelial cells, secrete VEGF and angiogenin, and home to ischemic tissue via chemokine receptor pathways (e.g., CXCR4-CXCL12). The cell population is enriched in CD34⁺ cells and is engineered to promote angiogenesis and modulate inflammation (e.g., M2 macrophage polarization), supporting tissue repair in CLTI, cardiomyopathy, angina, and related disease-based signalling pathways.Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell™ (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for, and. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population,reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visitThomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder: EM:/ PH: 905-580-4170Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. 