Hemostemix CEO Introduces Conformal Consciousness Hypothesis A = E/(hv)

Thomas Smeenk, BA, unveils a proposed conformal invariant, A = E/(hv), explored as a potential bridge between General Relativity, Quantum Mechanics, cosmology, and string theory.

Thomas Smeenk, BA, has published a major theoretical manuscript introducing the Conformal Consciousness Hypothesis (CCH) — a mathematically grounded framework proposing a new conformal invariant with the potential to link General Relativity, Quantum Mechanics, Cosmology, and String Theory. The paper explores the idea that a simple, dimensionless ratio, A = E/hν may serve as a relational constant of nature. If correct, the existence of such an invariant could offer a conceptual bridge across physics' deepest divides — a problem that has resisted unification for more than a century."Physics has remarkable theories, but no single relational principle that ties them all together," said Thomas Smeenk. "CCH does not claim a final unification, but it proposes an invariant that may guide us toward the deeper relational principle long pursued by Einstein and generations of physicists."The manuscript includes mathematical appendices demonstrating how the invariant behaves under conformal transformations — mappings that preserve relational structure while discarding absolute scale — and explores implications for Penrose's Conformal Cyclic Cosmology, non-computability, quantum entanglement, and string-theory vibrational modes.Reflecting on the paper's origins, Smeenk shared:"I was deeply moved by Sir Roger Penrose's Nobel Lecture, particularly his closing remarks on conformal cyclic cosmology ("CCC"). Penrose often asks himself, 'What do I understand in general relativity that others may not see yet?' and then follows the geometry to where it leads.""One night on my deck, looking into the stars, I asked: 'What do I understand about the universe that might be worth expressing mathematically?' Alan Watts' line came to mind: 'Just as the tree apples, the Earth peoples.' I said aloud: 'The universe consciousnesses — and I am aware of it…I am an example of the universe aware of itself!' If awareness arises from the universe itself, I wondered, is there a mathematical equation that reflects this relationship that survives Penrose's CCC? Pursuing that question led directly to the mathematics that emerged from my intuition," Smeenk said.While the Conformal Consciousness Hypothesis is a theoretical physics contribution, Smeenk's insight reflects the same analytical discipline, creativity, and systems-level thinking he applies to Hemostemix's commercialization strategy.Hemostemix is commercializing VesCell, ACP-01, as a treatment for conditions of ischemia, expanding pathways enabled by the evolving regulatory frameworks in Florida, The Bahamas, and Canada."Innovation is a mindset," Smeenk said. "Whether one is building a commercialization rollout, designing a basket clinical trial wherein patients can pay to be treated and followed, or exploring the foundations of physics, the discipline is the same: follow the evidence, test hypotheses, and let the mathematics guide you. We are using the best laid path to gain velocity while looking at commercialization structures others may have missed," Smeenk said.Investors increasingly seek leadership that combines scientific imagination with operational execution. Smeenk's publication strengthens Hemostemix's profile as a company guided by a CEO capable of both advanced theoretical insight and disciplined commercial development.The manuscriptis also available atHemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell™ (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for, and. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. 