Hemogenyx Awarded Grant

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Awarded G-Rex® Grant to Support Scalable, Cost-Optimized CAR-T Manufacturing

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $120,000 G-Rex® grant from ScaleReady, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing and Cell Ready (the "Grant"), to support the optimization and scale-up of the manufacturing process for its lead CAR-T product candidate, HG-CT-1, currently in a Phase I clinical trial for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) in adults.

The Grant will enable the Company to further develop a closed-system, G-Rex®-based, manufacturing platform, which is expected to reduce production complexity, streamline regulatory compliance, and significantly lower per-patient manufacturing costs. These advances are critical to the long-term commercial viability of autologous CAR-T therapies such as HG-CT-1.

The Grant also includes Company access to technical consulting in lean bioprocessing, regulatory and CMC strategy, and process engineering, strengthening Hemogenyx's capacity to support future clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"This Grant provides targeted support for one of the most important aspects of CAR-T development: cost-effective, scalable manufacturing. As we continue to advance HG-CT-1 through clinical trials, optimizing our cGMP production process will be essential to maximizing both patient access and shareholder value. We are pleased to be working with industry leaders ScaleReady, Wilson Wolf, and Cell Ready, and we view this collaboration as a strong validation of the promise of our platform."

The Company anticipates that the G-Rex optimization will also generate a robust data package supporting the adoption of next-generation G-Rex® "M" series bioreactor systems, which reduce operator intervention and enable greater automation.

Hemogenyx remains focused on executing its clinical and operational milestones and will continue to update the market on its progress.

