Helix Unveils Groundbreaking Real-World Insights at the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, Driving Clinical Care Forward

New clinical research from the Helix Research NetworkTM showcases how genomics improves risk identification, care adherence and precision medicine implementation
SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, a leader in population genomics and precision health, will unveil new clinical research from the Helix Research NetworkTM (HRN) and its partners at the 2025 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting showcasing how genomic screening can not only accurately identify high-risk individuals but also improve adherence to recommended care. The novel research goes further to demonstrate how real-world evidence can enable precision medicine through personalized monitoring plans based on individual risk and improve and automate the interpretation of genetic variations for increased accuracy.
The HRN is the largest and fastest growing precision clinical research network in the world. In partnership with major health systems across the country, the network has expanded genomic capabilities to collectively serve communities of tens of millions of individuals, with the intent of improving patient outcomes while identifying cost efficiencies. The network is working towards advancing public health and accelerating drug discovery and development alongside major life sciences organizations.
“Genomics has the potential to transform healthcare – helping shift us from a reactive system to one that is more preventive, personalized, and cost-effective,” said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Helix. “These latest findings from the Helix Research Network showcase the promising real-world impact of population-scale genomic screening. By working to identify high-risk individuals earlier, pinpoint gene variants with high accuracy, and determine risk predictors, we aim to contribute to a more efficient healthcare system. This research demonstrates the growing role of genomics in shaping the future of medicine and potentially improving outcomes across a range of conditions, from high-impact cancers like breast and colorectal cancer to inherited disorders like familial hypercholesterolemia.”
Clinical findings and platform talks featuring data from the Helix Research Network will be presented at the conference during the times listed below:
Platform Talks:
Community-based Population Genomic ScreeningTuesday, March 18 from 4:00 - 6:00pm PT, Room 408A
Presented by Chad Haldeman-Englert, MD, FACMG, Cone Health
Improved Clinical Management Following Diagnosis with Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the Helix Research Network Population Genomics Screening Program
Wednesday, March 19 from 12:45 - 1:00 p.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall BPresented by Matthew Levy, PhD
New Advancements and Trends in Cardiogenomics (Accredited)Friday, March 21 from 8:00am - 9:30am PT, Room 502AB
Presented by Anwar Chahal, MD, PhD, MRCP FACC FESC, WellSpan Health
Poster Presentations:Tailoring Surveillance Strategies for PMS2 Heterozygotes (P101
) - 2025 Top Rated AbstractThursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhDThe Benefits of Identifying Individuals at Lower Risk of Disease in the Population (P172
) - 2025 Top Rated AbstractFriday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhD
Confidently Resolve Truncating Variants in APOB as Benign for Familial Hypercholesterolemia (P187)Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhD
Improving Variant Interpretation with a Common PS4 and Benign Evidence Approach (P217)Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Kelly Schiabor Barrett, PhD
Genetically Predicted Lp(a) Levels Accurately Identify Individuals at Risk of Cardiovascular Complications (P293)Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Natalie Telis, PhD
Improved Breast Cancer Screening Adherence Among Participants Receiving a Negative Result From a Multi-Health System Population Genomics Screening Program (P583)Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Catherine Hajek, MD, FACP, FACMG
Impact of Population Genomic Screening on Patient Behavior and Care: Changes in Preventive Screening Behaviors Among HBOC Positive Individuals (P617)Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Rachel Harvill, MPH
Adverse Events Increased by 38% in Individuals Who Should Not Take Clopidogrel (P190)Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Natalie Telis, PhD
Automated Variant Interpretation Shows Accuracy Equivalent to ACMG/AMP-based Interpretation for CDC Tier 1 Conditions (P580)Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A
Presented by Kelly Schiabor Barrett, PhD
To join Helix at ACMG and learn more about the Helix Research Network, please visit booth #440.
About Helix:Helix is the leading population genomics and precision health organization. Helix enables health systems, life sciences companies and payers to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and therapeutic development. Learn more at www.helix.com.
About the Helix Research NetworkTM:
The Helix Research Network is Helix’s groundbreaking genomics research program, advancing science and health insights. It is the largest and fastest growing precision clinical research network in North America. Participants in HRN consent to the use of their clinico-genomic information for research purposes by approved researchers. To learn more, visit: https://www.helix.com/research.
