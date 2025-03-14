SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Helix Unveils Groundbreaking Real-World Insights at the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, Driving Clinical Care Forward

March 14, 2025 | 
4 min read

New clinical research from the Helix Research NetworkTM showcases how genomics improves risk identification, care adherence and precision medicine implementation

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, a leader in population genomics and precision health, will unveil new clinical research from the Helix Research NetworkTM (HRN) and its partners at the 2025 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting showcasing how genomic screening can not only accurately identify high-risk individuals but also improve adherence to recommended care. The novel research goes further to demonstrate how real-world evidence can enable precision medicine through personalized monitoring plans based on individual risk and improve and automate the interpretation of genetic variations for increased accuracy.

The HRN is the largest and fastest growing precision clinical research network in the world. In partnership with major health systems across the country, the network has expanded genomic capabilities to collectively serve communities of tens of millions of individuals, with the intent of improving patient outcomes while identifying cost efficiencies. The network is working towards advancing public health and accelerating drug discovery and development alongside major life sciences organizations.

“Genomics has the potential to transform healthcare – helping shift us from a reactive system to one that is more preventive, personalized, and cost-effective,” said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Helix. “These latest findings from the Helix Research Network showcase the promising real-world impact of population-scale genomic screening. By working to identify high-risk individuals earlier, pinpoint gene variants with high accuracy, and determine risk predictors, we aim to contribute to a more efficient healthcare system. This research demonstrates the growing role of genomics in shaping the future of medicine and potentially improving outcomes across a range of conditions, from high-impact cancers like breast and colorectal cancer to inherited disorders like familial hypercholesterolemia.”

Clinical findings and platform talks featuring data from the Helix Research Network will be presented at the conference during the times listed below:

Platform Talks:

Community-based Population Genomic Screening

Tuesday, March 18 from 4:00 - 6:00pm PT, Room 408A

Presented by Chad Haldeman-Englert, MD, FACMG, Cone Health

Improved Clinical Management Following Diagnosis with Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the Helix Research Network Population Genomics Screening Program

Wednesday, March 19 from 12:45 - 1:00 p.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall B

Presented by Matthew Levy, PhD

New Advancements and Trends in Cardiogenomics (Accredited)

Friday, March 21 from 8:00am - 9:30am PT, Room 502AB

Presented by Anwar Chahal, MD, PhD, MRCP FACC FESC, WellSpan Health

Poster Presentations:

Tailoring Surveillance Strategies for PMS2 Heterozygotes (P101

) - 2025 Top Rated Abstract

Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhD

The Benefits of Identifying Individuals at Lower Risk of Disease in the Population (P172

) - 2025 Top Rated Abstract

Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhD

Confidently Resolve Truncating Variants in APOB as Benign for Familial Hypercholesterolemia (P187)

Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhD

Improving Variant Interpretation with a Common PS4 and Benign Evidence Approach (P217)

Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Kelly Schiabor Barrett, PhD

Genetically Predicted Lp(a) Levels Accurately Identify Individuals at Risk of Cardiovascular Complications (P293)

Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Natalie Telis, PhD

Improved Breast Cancer Screening Adherence Among Participants Receiving a Negative Result From a Multi-Health System Population Genomics Screening Program (P583)

Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Catherine Hajek, MD, FACP, FACMG

Impact of Population Genomic Screening on Patient Behavior and Care: Changes in Preventive Screening Behaviors Among HBOC Positive Individuals (P617)

Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Rachel Harvill, MPH

Adverse Events Increased by 38% in Individuals Who Should Not Take Clopidogrel (P190)

Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Natalie Telis, PhD

Automated Variant Interpretation Shows Accuracy Equivalent to ACMG/AMP-based Interpretation for CDC Tier 1 Conditions (P580)

Friday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT, West Exhibit Hall A

Presented by Kelly Schiabor Barrett, PhD

To join Helix at ACMG and learn more about the Helix Research Network, please visit booth #440.

About Helix:

Helix is the leading population genomics and precision health organization. Helix enables health systems, life sciences companies and payers to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and therapeutic development. Learn more at www.helix.com.

About the Helix Research NetworkTM:

The Helix Research Network is Helix’s groundbreaking genomics research program, advancing science and health insights. It is the largest and fastest growing precision clinical research network in North America. Participants in HRN consent to the use of their clinico-genomic information for research purposes by approved researchers. To learn more, visit: https://www.helix.com/research.

Media Contact:

helix@highwirepr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helix-unveils-groundbreaking-real-world-insights-at-the-acmg-annual-clinical-genetics-meeting-driving-clinical-care-forward-302400787.html

SOURCE Helix

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac