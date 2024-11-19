Helio Genomics to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Recent CLiMB Trial Data and Methylation Model Score in Patients with Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) on November 25, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Genomics (“Helio” or “the Company”), an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here.

The event will feature Helio’s Chief Medical Advisor, Richard Van Etten, MD, PhD (UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center), who will discuss recent data from Helio’s CLiMB trial evaluating HelioLiver, a multi-analyte blood test, in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), as well as its cell-free DNA methylation biomarkers for assessing prognosis and treatment response.

The event will also highlight Helio’s commercial roadmap and pipeline portfolio of products, which includes precision oncology, MRD, and monitoring tests.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Richard A. Van Etten, MD, PhD, is Chief Medical Advisor for Helio Genomics and Director of the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCI Health. He is a board-certified, fellowship-trained UCI Health hematologist and oncologist who specializes in the treatment of leukemia and other blood cancers. His clinical focus also includes hematopoetic stem cell transplantation. As Director of the UC Irvine Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, he leads a team of more than 250 physicians, basic and translational scientists conducting cancer research at UC Irvine. Dr. Van Etten received a medical degree and a PhD in biophysics from the Stanford University School of Medicine, where he worked with biochemist David F. Clayton, PhD, on the molecular genetics of mammalian mitochondrial DNA and brain development. He went on to complete a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in hematology at Harvard School of Medicine and Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. Next he worked as a visiting scientist in the lab of Nobel laureate David Baltimore at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Whitehead Institute in Boston. He joined the Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital as a faculty member of the departments of Medicine and Genetics. In 2003, he became a professor of Medicine at Tufts Medical Center and director of the Hematologic Malignancies Program at Tufts Cancer Center, eventually becoming chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology. In 2009, he was named director of the Tufts Cancer Center. Dr. Van Etten became director of the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center on Oct. 1, 2013 and a professor of Medicine and Biochemistry in the UCI School of Medicine. Under his leadership, the cancer center’s comprehensive cancer center designation has been renewed twice by the National Cancer Institute. He is the author of more than 150 scientific articles, reviews and book chapters. His research lab, which is funded by grants from the National Cancer Institute, investigates the molecular pathogenesis of leukemia and myeloproliferative neoplasms with an emphasis on dysregulated tyrosine kinases and mouse model systems.

About HelioLiver

HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that analyzes methylation patterns through cfDNA, serum protein markers and demographic information to detect early-stage HCC for patients at risk due to liver cirrhosis or Hepatitis B. HelioLiver achieved superior sensitivity and non-inferior specificity compared to ultrasound, the current standard of care for HCC surveillance, as demonstrated by the results of the ENCORE and CLiMB clinical trials. HelioLiver has received a Category I Current Procedural Terminology Proprietary Laboratory Analyses, or CPT PLA, code from the American Medical Association, effective October 1, 2022, which establishes a reimbursement pathway and facilitates expected Medicare coverage for increased access and potential broader adoption of HelioLiver in the United States. Based on the results of the CLiMB trial, Helio submitted its PMA application for HelioLiver to the FDA in the second quarter of 2024 for authorization as a Class III medical device. Prior to FDA approval, HelioLiver will be commercially available in the United States in a CLIA laboratory as a laboratory developed test, or LDT.

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Irvine, CA, is a commercial-stage, AI-driven diagnostics platform company focused on developing pioneering tests for early cancer detection, precision oncology, recurrence and treatment monitoring. Committed to improving global cancer survival rates, Helio Genomics specializes in blood-based technologies, utilizing advanced approaches liquid biopsy and DNA methylation analysis to detect cancer at its earliest stages. For more information, please visit our website at www.heliogenomics.com or www.linkedin.com/company/heliogenomics; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both locations.