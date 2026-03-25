HeartSciences to Present at Investor Summit Group Virtual Conference and Host Virtual One on One Investor Meetings

Southlake, TX, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company focused on advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or “EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), will present at Investor Summit Group Virtual Conference, March 25, 2026 at 12:30 pm ET.

Hosted by Investor Summit Group, a premier platform connecting microcap companies with leading investors, the event provides a highly efficient forum for emerging growth companies to engage directly with institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Event Details:

Conference: Investor Summit Group Virtual Conference

Investor Summit Group Virtual Conference Format: Virtual Presentations & One-on-One Investor Meetings

Virtual Presentations & One-on-One Investor Meetings Presentation Date: March 25, 2026

March 25, 2026 Presentation Time: 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm ET

12:30 pm to 1:00 pm ET Registration: HeartSciences Investor Summit



During the conference, HeartSciences’ CEO, Andrew Simpson, will deliver a corporate presentation outlining its business strategy, recent milestones, and near-term growth catalysts. The Company will also participate in a series of virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified investors on Thursday, March 26. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with CEO Andrew Simpson may do so by visiting HeartSciences Investor Summit for registration details.

“Our participation in the Investor Summit Group conference reflects our commitment to expanding our investor base and increasing visibility within the capital markets,” said CEO Andrew Simpson. “As we continue to execute on our growth strategy, this platform allows us to communicate our value proposition to investors."

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Company’s MyoVista Insights platform is a device-agnostic, next-generation ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting on-device AI-enabled solutions

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on December 15, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us



Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

Email: info@heartsciences.com

