Press Releases

Heartflow to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 28, 2025 
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. (Heartflow) (Nasdaq: HTFL), the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 6:15 a.m. PT / 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live and archived version of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Heartflow website at https://ir.heartflow.com.

About Heartflow, Inc.
Heartflow is advancing coronary care by transforming coronary artery disease into a screenable, diagnosable, and manageable condition. Heartflow One is the only complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform providing patient insights throughout the guideline-directed CCTA pathway. The AI-driven platform — including Roadmap™ Analysis, FFRCT Analysis and Plaque Analysis — is supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline and backed by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications. Heartflow has helped clinicians manage over 400,000 patients worldwide. Discover how we’re shaping the future of cardiovascular care at www.heartflow.com.

Investor Contact
Nick Laudico
nlaudico@heartflow.com

Media Contact
Elliot Levy
elevy@heartflow.com


