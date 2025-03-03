SUBSCRIBE
Harrow to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results After Market Close on March 17, 2025

March 3, 2025 
Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 18, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HROW--Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Monday, March 17, 2025, after the market close. The Company will also post its fourth quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrow.com. Harrow will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to discuss the results and provide a business update.


Conference Call Information

Participants can access the live conference call via webcast on the “Investors” page of Harrow’s website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions, including a unique dial-in number and PIN, for accessing the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the North American market. Harrow helps eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of patients each year. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

Contacts

Jamie Webb
Director of Communications and Investor Relations
jwebb@harrowinc.com
615-733-4737

