Harrow to Present at Two Investor Conferences in December 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that management will participate in the following two investor conferences in December:

BTIG 5th Annual Ophthalmology Day (Virtual)

Format: Fireside chat

Date/Time: Monday, December 1, 2025, at 8:30 AM EST

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Format: Fireside chat

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 3:00 PM EST

The fireside chat at Piper Sandler will be webcast live and can be found on the Event’s page on the Company’s website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

Contacts:

Mike Biega

Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

mbiega@harrowinc.com

617-913-8890