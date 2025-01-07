Harrow Appoints Amir H. Shojaei as Chief Scientific Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HROW--Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that Amir H. Shojaei, PharmD, PhD, has joined Harrow as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). With a remarkable career spanning 28 years in life sciences, Dr. Shojaei brings deep expertise in clinical development, regulatory affairs, and the commercialization of biopharmaceutical and biologic products, including groundbreaking work in anterior and posterior segment ophthalmic indications.





Dr. Shojaei most recently served as CSO and Executive Vice President of Clinical Development at AsclepiX Therapeutics, where he spearheaded the development of innovative therapies for neovascular retinal disorders. Prior to that, he held senior executive roles at leading pharmaceutical companies, including CEO of TherOptix Corporation, where he advanced a novel drug-eluting contact lens platform, and in various leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Shire Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Takeda). In 2013, while at Shire Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Shojaei was instrumental in the clinical development and the eventual FDA approval of Xiidra®, the first product approved to treat both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). This milestone achievement revolutionized the DED landscape, solidified his reputation as a visionary leader in ophthalmology, and paved the way for next-generation DED products like VEVYE, which Harrow launched last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shojaei to Harrow,” said Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer of Harrow. “His exceptional scientific acumen, regulatory expertise, and proven track record of driving commercial innovation in eyecare align seamlessly with our mission to make eyecare solutions accessible and affordable. As we leverage our growing presence as a leading North American ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, we are confident that under Dr. Shojaei’s leadership, Harrow will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in preserving and enhancing the gift of sight.”

Dr. Shojaei earned his PharmD and PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of the Pacific. With multiple patents, over 25 peer-reviewed publications, and extensive experience in both the anterior and posterior segments of ophthalmology and other therapeutic areas, he is uniquely positioned to lead Harrow’s next phase of growth.

Dr. Shojaei succeeds Dennis E. Saadeh, PharmD, who is retiring after nearly a decade of service to Harrow, including his most recent role as CSO.

“Since joining Harrow in 2015, Dennis has been a true partner and a driving force behind our success,” Baum continued. “Dennis has been somewhat of an unsung hero in our industry, pioneering the development of all our market-leading compounded products – sight-saving, affordable, and accessible treatments relied upon by thousands of eyecare professionals and millions of Americans. Dennis’s impact on patient care over the past decade cannot be overstated, and his unwavering dedication to our mission has helped establish the real-world scientific excellence that defines Harrow’s approach to serving the ophthalmic community. We honor his enduring legacy with deep gratitude and admiration as we celebrate his remarkable career. Although he will continue to consult with Harrow, we are happy Dennis will have more time to spend with his family and pursue other exciting opportunities.”

